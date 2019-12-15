Mills hits OT winner as Spurs beat Suns in OT

Patty Mills had 26 points off the bench, including a jump shot with 1.7 seconds remaining that gave the San Antonio Spurs a 121-119 overtime victory over the Phoenix Suns in Mexico City on Saturday. It was the second of the two games in the NBA Mexico City series this season, after the Mavericks beat the Pistons on Thursday.

Mills tied a season high with six 3-pointers on 14 attempts. LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan and Dejounte Murray had 18 points apiece, and Lonnie Walker IV had 16 points for the Spurs, who have won four of six and had most of the fan support in a game that was a designated home game for the Suns. Ricky Rubio had 25 points and 13 assists, and Frank Kaminsky had 22 points and seven rebounds. Dario Saric had 19 points and tied a career-high with 17 rebounds for the Suns, who played without injured leading scorer Devin Booker.

Rubio's 3-pointer with 31.5 seconds remaining in overtime gave the Suns 119-117 lead, but DeRozan made a floater with 5.5 seconds remaining to tie it. He missed a free throw after being fouled on the play, but the Spurs regained possession after a scramble for the rebound, and Mills hit his jumper to win it. Aron Baynes' 3-pointer at the buzzer was off, as the Suns lost their third of four and seventh of 10.

The Suns led 114-113 after a Rubio jumper with 1:36 remaining before Mills' sixth 3-pointer put the Spurs back on 116-114 on the next possession. Cam Johnson's dunk tied it at 116 with a minute left. Aldridge made one of two free throws with 48.6 seconds left before Rubio's three. Phoenix, which led by as many as 10 in the third quarter, needed to rally from down seven points in about the final two minutes to force overtime. Kelly Oubre Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds remaining in regulation to tie it, after Aldridge missed a free throw with 16.2 seconds left.

The Spurs led by 10 late in the first quarter and began the second up 28-18. The Suns responded to take a 48-44 lead into halftime. Booker, averaging 25 points and 6.4 assists a game, was sidelined with a right wrist contusion, sustained at Houston last Saturday.

