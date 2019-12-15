Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Beer celebration costs Ravens CB Peters $14K

The beer that Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters shotgunned after jumping into the stands to celebrate a victory over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday turned out to be an expensive beverage. He has been fined $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct, the NFL Network reported Saturday. Darts: Van Barneveld loses in his farewell world championships

Darts great Raymond van Barneveld lost the final match of his garlanded career, bowing out in the first round of the PDC world championships at the Alexandra Palace on Saturday. The Dutchman, who won five world titles in the BDO and PDC over a magnificent 35-year career, was far from his vintage best as he lost three sets to one to American outsider Darin Young. NBA roundup: Harden's 54 carries Rockets

James Harden delivered another exceptional scoring performance, and the Houston Rockets swept a brief two-game swing against Eastern Conference opponents, cruising past the host Orlando Magic 130-107 on Friday. Two nights after pairing 55 points with eight assists in Cleveland against the Cavaliers, Harden posted 54 points and seven assists to subdue the Magic, who have dropped three straight games. Fire at new Rangers stadium quickly extinguished

A fire that started Saturday afternoon inside Globe Life Field, the new Texas Rangers ballpark set to open in 2020, was out within a half-hour, according to the fire department in Arlington, Texas. No injuries were reported and the fire is still being investigated, so no cause has been determined, according to Arlington Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Ingols. USC receives NCAA notice of allegations

The Southern California men's basketball program received a formal notice of allegations from the NCAA tied to the federal investigation into corruption in the sport. USC became embroiled in the scandal more than two years ago when former assistant Tony Bland and nine others were arrested on fraud and bribery charges. Now, with the NCAA's notice, that means the Trojans face the prospect of sanctions that could include a loss of scholarships or a postseason ban. Former French Open champion Schiavone says she has overcome cancer

Former French Open champion Francesca Schiavone has been given the all clear following a "tough battle" with cancer, the 39-year-old Italian has said. The 2010 Roland Garros champion did not provide any further details about the nature of her cancer diagnosis but said she was back in action following chemotherapy. United States seal Presidents Cup win at Royal Melbourne

The United States won the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne on Sunday, sealing the biennial event against the International team with a match to spare. Matt Kuchar rolled in the winning putt on the 17th hole in his match against Louis Oosthuizen as Tiger Woods's team claimed their 11th win in the event and eighth in succession. MacKinnon, Avalanche overpower Devils

Pavel Francouz made 37 saves, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Friday night in Denver. Gabriel Landeskog and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for Colorado, which is 8-0-1 in its past nine games. Esports: Slovenian gamer wins a seat on McLaren Shadow team

Slovenian student Kevin Siggy Rebernak secured a place on the McLaren esports team on Saturday after emerging from hundreds of thousands of entrants to win the Shadow Project final. The 21-year-old, who is studying game design, beat five other finalists in the showdown at McLaren's Woking headquarters. Athletics: Kipchoge to make return at April's London Marathon

Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge has chosen April's London Marathon for his first race since becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours, organizers said on Sunday. Kipchoge, who ran one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds in a special race in October, will be seeking his fifth London title in the April 26 event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)