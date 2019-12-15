Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-SAfrica's Boucher warns England: 'Beware a wounded buffalo'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 12:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 12:40 IST
Cricket-SAfrica's Boucher warns England: 'Beware a wounded buffalo'

New South Africa head coach Mark Boucher is confident he can turn around the fortunes of the country’s ailing test team and has warned England they will not roll over in the upcoming four-test series starting on Boxing Day.

South Africa have lost their last five tests, two shock home defeats to Sri Lanka and three thrashings in India. Former wicketkeeper Boucher, a veteran of 147 tests and the world record holder with 999 international dismissals across all formats, was unveiled as the new coach on Saturday.

"I've been involved in sides over the years where we have had some tough times. One of the toughest times was the Hansie Cronje saga (in 2000) and straight after that we beat Australia," Boucher told reporters. "I think we've got a good chance of turning it around. Sport is an amazing thing, it can be turned around in a couple of days but I understand there is a lot of work to be done.

"They've (England) been saying quite a few things in the media but I've got one thing to say to them: Beware a wounded buffalo, especially in Africa." Boucher was appointed by South Africa's new director of cricket Graeme Smith, the most successful test captain in history.

Another former five-day veteran, Ashwell Prince, has been appointed South Africa A coach while bowling and batting consultants will be named in the coming week. "Our confidence is a bit down, but there's a wealth of knowledge in this country that can get utilized," Boucher said.

"We need to get as much information going in the right direction and give the players the space to try and perform at their best. "We've got the talent in this country. It needs to be nurtured a bit and given the opportunities for information to come through."

Boucher also said he was open to having a discussion with the retired AB de Villiers about a return to international cricket for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia next year. "When you go to a World Cup you want your best players playing for you. Why wouldn't I want to have a conversation with him?" he said.

"I might have conversations with quite a few players and see where they are." The first test against England starts in Pretoria on Boxing Day, followed by three more in Cape Town, Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Malaysian Open to return to Asian Tour calendar in 2020

The Malaysian Open will return to the Asian Tour next year following a four-year hiatus, officials said on Monday. The event will offer a purse of 1 million and be held at Kota Permai Golf and Country Club March 5-8.The Malaysian Open becam...

Pennar Industries secures crucial certification for aerospace facility

Engineering products and solutions company Pennar Industries said on Monday it has been certified to the AS9100 Rev D quality management standard for its Hyderabad aerospace facility. AS9100 is an internationally recognised quality manageme...

All about Nirbhaya's Incident that shock waves across the country

Seven years after Nirbhayas gruesome gangrape sent shock waves across the country, the bus stand in south Delhi from where the 23-year-old woman boarded a bus remains a dark spot where women still encounter unwelcome remarks and stares. On ...

Record Level Water Pumping in Kaleshwaram: MEIL

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 16, 2019 PRNewswire -- The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project KLIP created a record by lifting more than 25 TMC of water from Godavari river to Mid-Manair reservoir in less time compared to the worlds popular Handri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019