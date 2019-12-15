Left Menu
Blues erase 3-0 deficit, drop Blackhawks 4-3

  • Updated: 15-12-2019 13:09 IST
Image Credit: pixabay

Justin Faulk scored the game-winning goal as the St. Louis Blues rallied from a 3-0 third-period deficit to defeat the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 4-3. Tyler Bozak scored twice for the Blues in his 700th NHL game, and Jacob de la Rose scored the game-tying goal in the third period. Jordan Binnington made 19 saves in his first career appearance against the Blackhawks.

Brandon Saad scored twice, Jonathan Toews earned two assists and Patrick Kane also scored for the Blackhawks, who are winless (0-3-1) in their last four games. Corey Crawford stopped 34 of 38 shots.

The Blues controlled the scoreless first period, building a big edge in shots on goal (13-2) and shot attempts (25-4). Then Saad scored just 19 seconds into the second period, connecting with a low shot through traffic to give the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead.

The Blues carried a 19-3 lead in scoring chances into the third period, but Saad put the Blackhawks up 2-0 just 30 seconds in. Toews found him breaking to the net with a pass from the right corner. Toews has six points (two goals, four assists) in his last four games.

Kane made it 3-0 with his first goal in seven games. Dylan Strome kept the puck in the offensive zone at the left point and gave it to Kane, who skated to the slot to beat Binnington with a snapshot. Bozak put the Blues on the board, banging home a slick pass from Robert Thomas with a one-time shot from a sharp angle.

He cut the Blackhawks' lead to 3-2 when a spinning Thomas slid a pass through the crease to him at the left post. Bozak failed to connect on his one-time shot, but the puck caromed off his skate into the net. De la Rose tied the game 3-3 just 12 seconds later by cutting to the middle of the ice on his backhand and lifting a shot over Crawford's glove.

Then Thomas struck again, setting up Faulk's decisive goal from the left circle.

