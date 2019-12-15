Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Paine encouraged by Australia's ruthless streak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Perth
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 20:04 IST
Cricket-Paine encouraged by Australia's ruthless streak
Image Credit: Twitter (@ScottMorrisonMP)

Australia captain Tim Paine says he is encouraged by his emerging team's ruthless streak after the hosts crushed New Zealand on the fourth day to secure a commanding 296-run victory in the first test on Sunday.

Reminiscent of hard-bitten sides during their heyday, Australia dominated the day-night contest throughout as New Zealand wilted with tame scores of 166 and 171. A rejuvenated Australia won their third straight test of the home season since retaining the Ashes in England and stretched their unbeaten run in day-night matches to seven.

Having helped rebuild Australia since last year's damaging ball-tampering scandal, Paine was pleased with his team's hard-nosed approach. Australia have won their last three tests inside four days. "I think certainly over the last 18 months there has been drastic improvement in this cricket team," Paine told reporters. "We're moving in the right direction and happy the way we've played the last three tests. We're still improving and getting better."

Even though the scoreline was lopsided, the series-opener was marked by aggressive short-pitched bowling on a Perth Stadium pitch that deteriorated amid fierce heat. New Zealand's quicks bowled a barrage of bouncers and set aggressive fields on the leg-side – somewhat reminiscent of tactics used by England and dubbed 'Bodyline' in the 1932-33 Ashes series to curb Australian great Sir Donald Bradman.

"We were just having a laugh when we were bowling at their tail that it's going to be a bit of Bodyline for a lot of the series," Paine said. "They're very skilled at executing that (short) ball and they set great fields for it. So it's a completely different challenge to what you get from other teams." Steve Smith, Australia's best batsman, fell twice to short deliveries to continue a relatively barren recent run. Paine, however, commended his team's batting depth and lauded their first innings when they scored a formidable 416 to setup the victory.

"At the end of the Ashes we needed other guys to stand up... (we) can't be just reliant on Steve," he said. "That's what we are going to have to do to be one of the better teams in the world."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Mayawati says Violence in Jamia, AMU unfortunate, demands inquiry

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP leader Mayawati on Monday urged the Central and state governments to conduct a high-level judicial inquiry into the incidents of violence in Aligarh Muslim University AMU and Jamia Millia Islamia JMI University. Maya...

CAA Protests: MHA in regular touch with Delhi Police

The Union Home Ministry is in regular touch with the Delhi Police following violent protests that rocked Jamia Millia University and its adjoining areas but is yet to seek a report on it, officials said on Monday. Officials said that the pr...

Rappler journalist Ressa launches defence in Philippine libel case

Manila, Dec 16 AFP Philippine journalist Maria Ressa said Monday she would not be silenced as she launched her defence against a libel charge that press advocates call an attempt to curb her news sites critical coverage of President Rodrigo...

Essar Steel resolution to boost Q3 number: SBI chief

State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Monday said the resolution of Essar Steel will boost profitability in the third quarter of the current financial year. Besides, resolution of other stressed assets which are in the pipeline wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019