Cricket-Stokes voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 03:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 03:23 IST
Cricket-Stokes voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year
Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)

Cricketer Ben Stokes was voted the 2019 BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday for his World Cup-winning and Ashes heroics during the summer. The all-rounder won the prestigious award, which is voted for annually by the British public, for his incredible feats for an England side that also landed the Team of the Year award.

The 28-year-old was a man of the match for his brilliant innings in both the run chase and decisive super over that saw England's men win the World Cup for the first time in a dramatic final against New Zealand at Lord's. He then topped even that by playing one of the great match-winning test innings against Australia, his 135 not out that guided England to the most nail-biting and unlikely one-wicket victory at Headingley.

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton finished runner-up in the voting while sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, the world 200 meters champion, was third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

