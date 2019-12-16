Left Menu
Wilson leads Seahawks past Panthers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Carolina
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 08:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 08:35 IST
Russell Wilson threw for two touchdowns as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the host Carolina Panthers 30-24 and ultimately secured a playoff berth Sunday afternoon at Charlotte, N.C. Seattle (11-3) clinched a spot in the NFC postseason after the Los Angeles Rams lost at Dallas in the late afternoon window, and also vaulted into the top spot in the NFC standings after San Francisco was stunned by Atlanta at home. The 49ers (11-3) host the Seahawks in Week 17.

Running back Chris Carson scored on two runs and picked up key yards on the final possession as the Seahawks ran out the clock. The Panthers (5-9), who were in their second game under interim coach Perry Fewell, lost their sixth game in a row.

Two touchdowns in the final five minutes for Carolina made it close. With less than three minutes to play, the Seahawks converted a third-down play on Wilson's pass to Tyler Lockett and didn't allow the Panthers a possession with a chance to go ahead.

Wilson was 20-for-26 passing for 286 yards. Carson rushed for 133 yards on 24 carries. Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen was intercepted three times and threw one touchdown pass. He completed 25 of 41 passes for 277 yards.

Running back Christian McCaffrey eclipsed the Carolina team record for all-purpose yards in a season in the first half. For the game, he had 88 receiving yards and 87 rushing yards to lift his total to 2,121. Carson's second touchdown run came from 6 yards out with 7:18 remaining, lifting the Seahawks to a 30-10 lead.

Carolina scored twice in a two-minute span, with McCaffrey's 15-yard run followed by Allen's 5-yard pass to Curtis Samuel with 3:14 left. Earlier, Joey Slye's 52-yard field goal in the third quarter cut Carolina's deficit to 20-10.

The Seahawks scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, beginning with Carson's 16-yard run. Wilson hooked up with DK Metcalf for a 19-yard touchdown play with 5:22 left.

After McCaffrey scored on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter for the Panthers, the Seahawks struck back when Wilson connected with Lockett for a 19-yard touchdown play.

