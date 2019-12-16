Left Menu
Taj employee excited over meeting Sachin Tendulkar

A Chennai man Guruprasad who had once advised Sachin Tendulkar on using an elbow guard during his cricketing days, is overwhelmed over his upcoming meet with the cricketing legend.

  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 09:29 IST
  • Created: 16-12-2019 09:29 IST
Guruprasad. Image Credit: ANI

Guruprasad told ANI.

Recalling the incident, Guruprasad said he was working as a security guard at Taj Hotel when he met cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and offered the latter a suggestion. "During that period, I was working as a security guard. Sachin was just coming out of his room and near the lift, I met him and I got an autograph. After that, I had a suggestion for him and it was in my mind for many months. Sachin was getting out because of his arm-guard," he said.

Recalling the incident, Guruprasad said he was working as a security guard at Taj Hotel when he met cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and offered the latter a suggestion. "During that period, I was working as a security guard. Sachin was just coming out of his room and near the lift, I met him and I got an autograph. After that, I had a suggestion for him and it was in my mind for many months. Sachin was getting out because of his arm-guard," he said.

"...When you watch Sachin closely, he uses his wrist in such a way that is very important for him. When you face fast bowlers, they attack a particular point and if you are not placing the guard correctly, the timing and all will get wrong. He asked me how you know this thing and I said I was just watching you on the television and I feel that the guard is affecting the full movement," he added. Earlier Tendulkar had posted a video and requested netizens to help him find the guy.

Tendulkar captioned the video as: "A chance encounter can be memorable! I had met a staffer at Taj Coromandel, Chennai during a Test series with whom I had a discussion about my elbow guard, after which I redesigned it. I wonder where he is now & wish to catch up with him. Hey netizens, can you help me find him?" (ANI)

