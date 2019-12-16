Left Menu
Pacioretty helps Golden Knights handle Canucks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 10:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 10:15 IST
Image Credit: pixabay

Max Pacioretty scored two goals and had two assists and Mark Stone added a goal and an assist to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night in Las Vegas. Jonathan Marchessault scored his 100th career goal and Nick Holden and Valentin Zykov also scored goals for Vegas, which won its second straight home game for just the second time this season. Shea Theodore added three assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury, playing in his 821st NHL game which moved him past Sean Burke (820) into 14th place in league history for games played by a goaltender, finished with 26 saves. Brock Boeser had a goal and an assist and Elias Pettersson and Jake Virtanen also scored for Vancouver, which lost its fourth straight game to the Golden Knights. Jacob Markstrom stopped 34 of 39 shots he faced before giving way to Michael DiPietro, who had six saves.

Vegas jumped out to a 1-0 lead at the 2:22 mark of the first period when Holden's shot from just inside the blue line bounced off Markstrom's glove and then trickled through the goaltender's pads for his third goal of the season. Pettersson tied it less than two minutes later with his 14th goal of the season, knocking a rebound one-handed on the left side of the net.

The Golden Knights then scored three consecutive goals to build a 4-1 lead. Zykov started the streak with his first goal of the season with a backhanded rebound on a power play. Marchessault followed with his 10th goal of the season, one-timing a cross-ice pass by Reilly Smith from the bottom of the left circle. Stone then ended an eight-game goal-less streak with his 12th, roofing a wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle at the end of a 2-on-1 with Pacioretty. Boeser cut it to 4-2 early in the third period with his 12th goal off a nice feed by rookie defenseman Quinn Hughes, who picked up his 24th assist. Pacioretty put Vega's back up by three goals when he scored on a breakaway, his fourth straight game with a goal. After Virtanen scored a power-play goal with 2:36 to go, Pacioretty ended the scoring with a power-play goal and his 15th of the season with 41.2 seconds remaining.

