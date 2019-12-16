Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arsenal kit still on sale in China despite Ozil Uighur backlash

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 16:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 16:16 IST
Arsenal kit still on sale in China despite Ozil Uighur backlash

Stores in China said on Monday they were still selling Arsenal kit even after Mesut Ozil's Uighur comments, in a sign the soccer club may not be as heavily punished commercially as the National Basketball Association was over a pro-Hong Kong tweet. A chatroom on Ozil on online forum Baidu Tieba was shut on Monday, and the state-backed Global Times tabloid said that Ozil's online fan club had been "suspended" without providing further details. Some Chinese sellers on Alibaba's Taobao e-commerce platform said they had stopped selling his shirts.

But even as the fallout from his comments blasting China's policy toward its Muslim Uighur minority continued - drawing criticism from China's Foreign Ministry, state media and some fans - merchandise from the London club was still on sale. State broadcaster CCTV on Sunday had removed Arsenal's Premier League game against Manchester City from its broadcast schedule. Chinese video streaming website PPTV did the same.

Arsenal was quick to distance itself from their midfielder's comments, posting a statement on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform saying it was his personal opinion. But they prompted speculation the club would face a fate similar to the NBA, which says it has incurred substantial financial losses in China after a Houston Rockets official tweeted his support for the Hong Kong pro-democracy protests.

Following the tweet by the Rockets' general manager, Chinese broadcasters stopped showing NBA games, while corporate partners in the country scrapped or suspended relations with the league. Houston Rockets sneakers and other merchandise were also pulled from several Nike stores. But checks by Reuters at stores selling merchandise by Arsenal's official kit supplier Adidas AG in Beijing and Shanghai showed products related to the Premier League team were still on sale on Monday.

"We didn't receive any message that Arsenal's co-branded products should be removed from the shelves. These co-branded products were a collaboration with the whole Arsenal team, not with the player Ozil," said a staff at one of Adidas' Shanghai stores who would only give his name as Ben. Adidas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Arsenal-branded merchandise was also still on sale on major Chinese e-commerce platforms Alibaba and JD.com on Monday. These platforms took Houston Rockets merchandise off their sales platforms in October after the comments. "FAKE NEWS"

While some young Chinese, such as student Xiong Zexin, 23, said: It is always like this. They must pay a price for this," much of the furore has centred on Ozil, not the club. "If you don't understand this matter then there's no need for you to make comments about politics. You're not a politician," student Li Yandong, 29, said.

At least five sellers on Alibaba's domestically focused e-commerce platform Taobao told Reuters that they were no longer selling jerseys emblazoned with Ozil's name and his number "10" due to the incident. The United Nations and human rights groups estimate that between 1 million and 2 million people, mostly ethnic Uighur Muslims, have been detained in harsh conditions in Xinjiang as part of what Beijing calls an anti-terrorism campaign. China has repeatedly denied any mistreatment of Uighurs.

Ozil, a Turkish Muslim, called Uighurs "warriors who resist persecution" and criticised both China's crackdown and the silence of Muslims in response. China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Ozil had been "completely deceived by fake news and false statements" and said he was welcome to visit Xinjiang.

"We also welcome Mr Ozil to come to Xinjiang if he has the chance, to take a walk and look around, as long as he has a conscience, is able to distinguish right from wrong and uphold the principles of objectivity and fairness, he will see a different Xinjiang," its statement said. An executive at another Chinese broadcaster, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the situation, said CCTV and PPTV's reactions were to be expected given the precedence set by the NBA but said the timing and fact that Arsenal was British, and not American, could give it some leeway.

"The Arsenal incident is quite different from the NBA incident because that happened just after (China's) National Day when patriotic feelings were high," he said. Still the Global Times, which is vocal in its criticism of companies whose behaviour displeases Beijing, warned that Arsenal could still face further blowback. The newspaper's stance does not necessarily reflect the Chinese government policy.

"The episode has destroyed Ozil's image and Arsenal and the Premier League may have to pay the price," the Global Times said on its official Twitter account. ,ṁn

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Little Miss Period" tackles Japan's menstruation taboos with a punch

Her timing can be terrible and she can pack a mean punch.But Little Miss Period - a pink blob with red lips and red pants who stars in a Japanese manga comic and movie of the same name - has a mission breaking taboos in a society where talk...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ride Wall St momentum to 8-month peak, pound slips

Asian shares rose to their highest in eight months on Tuesday, as trade deal optimism and Wall Streets streak to all-time highs supported sentiment, while familiar fears of a hard Brexit knocked the pound. The mood carried MSCIs broadest in...

New strategy adopted for resolving historical claims arising from abuse

The Crown has adopted a new strategy for resolving historical claims arising from abuse in state care that better reflects its principled response to the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry, State Services Minister Chris Hipkins and A...

Last of New Zealand volcano dead identified

All victims of the White Island volcanic eruption have now been identified, New Zealand police said Tuesday, as they formally named two Australians and an American among the deceased. The explosion at the popular adventure tourist destinati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019