IOA president wants to meet NSF officials to plan for Tokyo Olympics

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Dhruv Batra wants to meet the National Sports Federation (NSF) officials to plan and strategise for the upcoming Olympic games.

The Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020, in Tokyo.. Image Credit: ANI

"In the early part of 2020, I would like to have a one-on-one meeting with president and secretary-general of the 33 NSFs to discuss for Tokyo 2020 and also their planning for Paris 2024," Batra wrote in his letter to different games associations. "I feel it is time for us -- NSFs -- to plan our things and strategise (which I am sure you all have done it) how we can give our best to make our country proud in 2020 and 2024 Olympics," added the letter.

The meeting will also find out the ways in which the medals can be increased for the country. "The medals in Olympic per each sport are given in the attached and when 339 medals are multiplies by 3, that is, Gold/Silver/Bronze medals the total medals in Olympics are 1017. Each of the 339 events are also given in the attached. The government has opened its heart in supporting athletes in their preparation for 2020 and also 2024," the letter reads.

The Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020, in Tokyo. (ANI)

