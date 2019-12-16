Kiev slams Rayo fans after 'Nazi' chants at Ukraine's Zozulya

Kiev, Dec 16 (AFP) Kiev on Monday denounced insults against Ukrainian international Roman Zozulya after the Albacete striker was called a "Nazi" by Rayo Vallecano fans. Sunday's Segunda Division game at Rayo was suspended at half-time after home supporters chanted "puta Nazi" ("fucking Nazi") at Zozulya.

"The Ukrainian embassy in Spain strongly condemns the new provocation against Roman Zozulya, a citizen of Ukraine, at the stadium of the football club Rayo Vallecano," the mission said on Facebook. "Insults and threats against Roman Zozulya are absolutely unfair and unacceptable."

Separately, Ukraine's foreign ministry spokeswoman Kateryna Zelenko said Kiev urged the Spanish authorities and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) "to respond appropriately to the incident." Zozulya, 30, joined Rayo on loan in 2017 from Real Betis but never made an appearance for the club after his spell was cut short due to opposition from Rayo fans who protested against Zozulya's alleged links to the far right.

In an open letter to Rayo's supporters in 2017, the Ukraine forward denied any links to neo-Nazi groups. But he also admitted he financially supported the Ukrainian army battling against Russian-backed separatists in the country's industrial east.

In 2015, he posted a picture on Twitter marvelling at his physical resemblance to controversial nationalist icon Stepan Bandera. Bandera fought both Nazi and Soviet forces during World War II and is feted by many in Ukraine as a hero.

Ukraine's football association chief Andriy Pavelko said the Rayo fans' chants were an example of "xenophobia." "The insults addressed at our compatriot and devoted Ukrainian patriot should be thoroughly investigated by the Spanish police," Pavelko said on Facebook.

He said he was grateful to Albacete and La Liga for their support, adding that "all of Ukraine" also backed him. Rayo Vallecano president Raul Martin Presa backed Zozulya and condemned the verbal attacks.

"We strongly condemn the insults that a section of the supporters ... uttered towards an opposing player," he said. "We feel pain and shame after what happened." Instances of racism are not uncommon at Ukrainian stadiums.

Last month Shakhtar Donetsk captain Taison was sent off for kicking the ball at Dynamo Kiev fans after they targeted him with racist abuse.

