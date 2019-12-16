India U-17 Girls have a 'good chance' against Thailand, says coach Dennerby

Ahead of the must-win clash against Thailand, India U-17 girls coach Thomas Dennerby said that the team is looking forward to the challenge and the girls have a "good chance" of earning the win. The Indian side will take on Thailand in the third and final league-stage match of the U17 Women's Football Tournament at the Mumbai Football Arena on December 17.

India needs a victory to seal a place in the final against Sweden which is slated for December 19. Dennerby said that this tournament is beneficial for players which will allow them to soak the pressure before the arrival of the World Cup.

"Pressure is part of the game. It is good for the players to learn how to handle stress. This is a friendly tournament but by the time the World Cup arrives, there will be a lot more pressure and it's good the girls will get to learn," he said. Both India and Thailand enter the match on the backs of losses against Sweden. India went down 0-3 in the tournament opener while Thailand lost 1-3 to Sweden. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)