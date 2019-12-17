Left Menu
Hornets F Washington undergoes finger surgery

  17-12-2019
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Charlotte Hornets rookie forward PJ Washington underwent surgery Monday to repair the fractured pinky finger on his right hand. The Hornets said Washington had the surgery in New York and will miss Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. The club didn't provide a recovery timeline or any other details.

ESPN reported Saturday that Washington will miss at least five games. Washington suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of Friday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. He had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season before exiting.

Washington selected 12th overall in the 2019 draft, is averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 28 games (all starts). The Kentucky product leads all rookies with 147 rebounds and 26 blocked shots. Prior to his sophomore season in college -- his final campaign at Kentucky -- Washington underwent surgery to repair a broken left pinky.

