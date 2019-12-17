Left Menu
Big Bash League: Sydney Thunder defeat Brisbane Heat in tournament opener

Sydney Thunder defeated Brisbane Heat by 29 runs on Tuesday in the opening match of the Big Bash League (BBL).

  ANI
  • |
  • Brisbane
  • |
  Updated: 17-12-2019 17:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 17:18 IST
Sydney Thunder skipper Callum Ferguson in action against Brisbane Heat (Photo/ Sydney Thunder Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sydney Thunder defeated Brisbane Heat by 29 runs on Tuesday in the opening match of the Big Bash League (BBL). Chasing 173, Heat lost its opening wicket in the second over of the innings as Tom Banton (16) was sent back to the pavilion by Jonathon Cook. Twelve runs later, Cook dismissed Max Bryant (11) to leave the hosts at 30/2 in the fourth over.

With the score at 40, Thunder managed to pick up the biggest scalp possible as Chris Tremain dismissed Heat skipper Chris Lynn (9). Sam Heazlett and Matt Renshaw then tried to retrieve the innings as they put on 27 runs for the fourth wicket. But as soon as Heat started to come back into the match, Thunder got the scalps of Heazlett (12) and Renshaw (26), reducing Brisbane Heat to 81/5 in the 12th over.

Ben Cutting and Mark Steketee revived Heat's hopes of winning the match as they put on 32 runs for the sixth wicket, but once again Thunder resisted as they picked up the scalp of Steketee (15) in the 16th over. After this, Heat kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and as a result, the side lost the match by 29 runs.

Earlier, Callum Ferguson's unbeaten knock of 73 runs enabled Sydney Thunder to post a total of 172/6 in the allotted twenty overs. After opting to bat first, Thunder got off to a bad start as the side lost its opening three wickets with just 38 runs on the board. Usman Khawaja (22), Alex Hales (7) and Matthew Gilkes (4) all failed to leave a mark.

Ferguson and Alex Ross then got together at the crease and the duo put on 63-runs for the fourth wicket to retireve the innings for Thunder. With the score at 101, Heat managed to pick up the scalp of Ross (30) and Daniel Sams (0) to leave the visitors in a spot of bother.

However, Ferguson found support in Chris Green and the duo ensured that Thunder posts a total above 170 runs. Sydney Thunder will next take on Melbourne Renegades on December 19 while Brisbane Heat will lock horns with Melbourne Stars on December 20.

Brief Scores: Sydney Thunder 172/6 (Callum Ferguson 73*, Alex Ross 30, Mitchell Swepson 2-11) defeat Brisbane Heat 143/10 (Ben Cutting 28, Matt Renshaw 26, Chris Green 2-19) by 29 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

