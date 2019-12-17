Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Pogba's Man United comeback delayed due to illness

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 17:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 17:30 IST
Soccer-Pogba's Man United comeback delayed due to illness

Paul Pogba's return to Manchester United's first team has been delayed after the French midfielder fell ill, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. Pogba, 26, has only played six times this season after suffering an ankle injury in September.

Solskjaer is hopeful Pogba will be available before the end of the year, but the latest setback has ruled him out of Wednesday's League Cup quarter-final against League Two side Colchester United at Old Trafford. "Of all things he's struck down ill now," Solskjaer told reporters.

"He's been off for two or three days -- three days probably -- so that's not beneficial. That's probably set him back quite a bit. "We just need to get him match fit. He might be half an hour, 45, 60, 90 minutes - who knows - in the first game. We're working hard to get him back, but now he's ill."

United slipped to sixth place in the Premier League after Sunday's 1-1 draw against Everton. But Solskjaer said he was impressed with academy graduate Mason Greenwood, who scored his seventh goal for United across all competitions this season. Solskjaer said he is considering giving the teenaged striker a run of games to see if he can extend his purple patch in front of goal over the festive period.

"He's making it hard for me to leave him out," the United manager added. "I remember when I came to the club and I kept scoring a few goals, and even though I felt I could have performed better, the manager's comments were 'It's hard to keep players who score out of the team'.

"It's very, very difficult now to put a team out there without having Mason in my mind."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UK police forces make 7 arrests in South Asian gold theft crackdown

Seven arrests have been made in connection with more than 40 burglaries of gold linked to South Asian origin households in the UK, Scotland Yard said in a statement on Tuesday. The suspects, who were not named, are believed to be connected ...

Ryan: Falcons trying to save Quinn's job

Quarterback Matt Ryan said the Atlanta Falcons are doing everything we can to save head coach Dan Quinns job. He has the respect of the locker room and the guys play hard for Dan, Ryan said during an interview Tuesday on NFL NOW. Theres no ...

Associate of Rudy Giuliani received $1 million payment from Ukrainian oligarch -prosecutor

U.S. prosecutors said in court on Tuesday that Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, received a 1 million payment from Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash.Prosecutors have said that Parnas, wh...

Goons were called in during Seelampur protest: AAP MLA

Some goons were called in to disrupt the entire atmosphere, said Seelampur AAP MLA Mohammad Ishraq Khan said on Tuesday. Since the former MLA took out a rally, the entire atmosphere was disrupted. All markets have been shut down. Goons were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019