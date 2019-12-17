REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee, who was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year, said on Tuesday that she has been discharged from hospital and will be aiming to compete and win medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics. EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GREECE-IRAQI FENCER

Iraqi refugee sets sights on Paralympics ATHENS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - On his fifth attempt, Iraqi refugee Wisam Sami finally succeeded in reaching Greece with thousands of others fleeing war in his homeland. Now he is setting his sights on the Paralympics.

MOTOR-MOTOGP-IANNONE/ Motorcycling-MotoGP rider Iannone suspended for positive dope test

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the governing body FIM said on Tuesday UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-MAD/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training Barcelona prepare to play Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season in La Liga. This match was originally scheduled for October 26 but was postponed amid security concerns amid violent political demonstrations in Catalonia.

17 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SOCCER-CLUB-FLA-ALH/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Club World Cup - Flamengo v Al Hilal The South American champions Flamengo play the Asian champions Al Hilal in the Club World Cup semi-final at Doha's Khalifa International Stadium.

17 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-LIV/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - England - Carabao Cup Quarter-Final - Aston Villa v Liverpool Aston Villa face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. This is the first of two matches in 24 hours for Liverpool who will also play in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals on December 18. The wire will also include details of the night's other game.

17 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-YEARENDER/ Cricket-England break World Cup duck, Australia retain Ashes in entertaining 2019

Cricket in 2019 was largely entertaining and England contributed much of the drama, emerging from a Lord's heart-stopper with one-day cricket's Holy Grail in their arms and then had their Ashes bid foiled by a redemption-seeking Steve Smith. 18 Dec

SURFING SURFING-WSL/

Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations.

18 Dec TENNIS

TENNIS-YEARENDER/ Tennis-Review of the year

A look at the main talking points that dominated tennis over the past 12 months 18 Dec

