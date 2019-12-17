Mohun Bagan ropes in Papa Babacar Diawara
Mohun Bagan on Tuesday announced the signing of Senegal striker Papa Babacar Diawara for the rest of the season.
Mohun Bagan on Tuesday announced the signing of Senegal striker Papa Babacar Diawara for the rest of the I-League season. The announcement came after Bagan released the Spanish striker Salva Chamorro.
The club was looking for a suitable striker since the departure of Chamorro and Babacar Diawara proved to be a perfect fit as he brings his vast experience of playing in top leagues across Europe and Asia. Senegalese footballer in his earlier days played for local club ASC Jeanne d'Arc and was later roped in by Portuguese club Maritimo at the age of 19.
Thirty one-year-old also has made appearances for Sevilla FC, Levante and Getafe in La Liga. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohun Bagan
- Senegal
- Salva Chamorro
- ILeague
- Bagan
- Spanish
- Asia
- Europe
- Getafe
- La Liga
- Portuguese
ALSO READ
Asian markets rally following China data, eyes on trade talks
Will OYO sacrifice profitability as it competes in Southeast Asia?
China factory data drives bounce in European shares
ADB, Kacific sign $50m deal to provide satellite-based internet in Asia, Pacific
South Asian Games: India opens medal account with 1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze in triathlon