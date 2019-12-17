Mohun Bagan ropes in Papa Babacar Diawara

Mohun Bagan on Tuesday announced the signing of Senegal striker Papa Babacar Diawara for the rest of the I-League season. The announcement came after Bagan released the Spanish striker Salva Chamorro.

The club was looking for a suitable striker since the departure of Chamorro and Babacar Diawara proved to be a perfect fit as he brings his vast experience of playing in top leagues across Europe and Asia. Senegalese footballer in his earlier days played for local club ASC Jeanne d'Arc and was later roped in by Portuguese club Maritimo at the age of 19.

Thirty one-year-old also has made appearances for Sevilla FC, Levante and Getafe in La Liga. (ANI)

