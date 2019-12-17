Left Menu
Khalakov pulls one back for Panthers after Ambeshori Devi puts Rhinos ahead

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 17-12-2019 21:05 IST
  • Created: 17-12-2019 21:05 IST
NE Rhinos and Punjab Panthers, fighting to avoid a meeting with Gujarat Giants in the semifinals, locked themselves in an intense battle in the Big Bout Indian Boxing League here on Tuesday. The teams were tied 1-1 after the opening two bouts.

NE Rhinos drew first blood through Ambeshori Devi Huidram who beat back a second round surge by Sapna Sharma to earn a 4-1 verdict in the youth women's 57kg battle. However, Punjab Warriors pulled one back through Uzbek Youth Olympic Games gold medallist Abdulmalik Khalakov's impressive victory over southpaw Mohammed Etash Khan in the 57kg bout.

The Nikhat Zareen-led NE Rhinos became favourites to win the match when it became known that Punjab Panthers captain, the legendary MC Mary Kom had been advised rest owing to a bad back. Zareen holds a 3-0 record in Big Bout while her teammate Mandeep Jangra has been unbeaten in four starts.

However, a smart decision by Darshana Doot, nominated to fight against Zareen and to lead the team on Tuesday, balanced the contest. She blocked the 75kg clash when she won the toss. With Argentina's Francisco Veron boasting of a 3-0 record for the Rhinos, it was no surprise that his bout with Rakesh Kumar was blocked.

The Panthers, who left the seasoned Manoj Kumar out of the line-up in favour of Rakesh Kumar, would expect former World Championship finalist and reigning South Asian Games champion Sonia Lather to add a point to their tally. At the start of the match, the teams were locked at 15 points apiece behind Gujarat Giants (22), Bombay Bullets (18) and Odisha Warriors (16) and ahead of Bengaluru Brawlers (12).

