SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

BASEBALL-MLB-PIT-PITCHING-COACH/ Pirates name Marin as pitching coach

The Pittsburgh Pirates named Oscar Marin as the pitching coach for new manager Derek Shelton's staff in 2020. MOTOR-MOTOGP-IANNONE/

MotoGP rider Iannone suspended for positive dope test Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the governing body FIM said on Tuesday.

SOCCER-EURO-NDL/ Van Nistelrooy roped in as Dutch assistant coach for Euro 2020

Former Netherlands striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will be going to next year's European Championship after Dutch coach Ronald Koeman added two more assistants to his staff for the tournament. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-LIV/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - England - Carabao Cup Quarter-Final - Aston Villa v Liverpool Aston Villa face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. This is the first of two matches in 24 hours for Liverpool who will also play in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals on December 18. The wire will also include details of the night's other game.

17 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-SAM-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sampdoria v Juventus Sampdoria host Juventus in a Serie A match.

18 Dec 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-MAD/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Real Madrid Barcelona play Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season. This match was originally scheduled for October 26 but was postponed amid security concerns amid violent political demonstrations in Catalonia

18 Dec 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT HONGKONG-PROTESTS/CHINA-SOCCER (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong and China face off at Asia soccer tournament amid tension over protests Hong Kong and China face off at East Asia Football Federation tournament amid tensions over months of HK protests.

18 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT SOCCER-CLUB-MNT-LIV/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Club World Cup - Monterrey v Liverpool Monterrey face Liverpool in the second Club World Cup semi-final at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha

18 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-YEARENDER/ Cricket-England break World Cup duck, Australia retain Ashes in entertaining 2019

Cricket in 2019 was largely entertaining and England contributed much of the drama, emerging from a Lord's heart-stopper with one-day cricket's Holy Grail in their arms and then had their Ashes bid foiled by a redemption-seeking Steve Smith. 18 Dec

CRICKET-ODI-IND-WIN/ Cricket-India v West Indies ODI series

India host West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series in VIsakhapatnam. 18 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SURFING SURFING-WSL/

Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations.

18 Dec TENNIS

TENNIS-YEARENDER/ Tennis-Review of the year

A look at the main talking points that dominated tennis over the past 12 months 18 Dec

GOLF GOLF-YEARENDER/

Golf - Review of the year Tiger Woods was the compelling golf story of 2019, a year when Brooks Koepka completed an unprecedented double, Ko Jin-young ruled the women's game and Matt Kuchar's reputation as a good guy took a hit.

18 Dec NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NFL notebook

Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. 17 Dec 8:45 p.m. ET

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA.

17 Dec 9 p.m. ET

