ICC to investigate corrupt practices at Qatar T10 league

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday confirmed that several new investigations are underway following the interception of a number of known corruptors at the Qatar T10 league. The ICC Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) was appointed by organisers as the designated Anti-Corruption official.

The event, which was sanctioned by the ICC 12 months ago, saw a raft of team changes in the days immediately before it started on December 7. The ICC's ACU was engaged by the league's organisers, with two officials deployed in the country, ESPNcricinfo reported. "The ICC sanctioned this event 12 months ago based on the sound information provided by the organisers. However substantial changes to both team ownership and the organisers just days prior to the event getting underway rang alarm bells for us and we applied additional investigative resource on the ground to address our concerns," Alex Marshall General Manager, ICC Integrity Unit said in a statement.

"As a result we have intercepted a number of known corruptors both in Qatar and globally and disrupted planned corrupt activity at the event. This has given rise to a number of new investigations for the ICC ACU team as we continue in our efforts to ensure cricket is a corruption free sport," he added. (ANI)

