Mitchell, Bogdanovic come up big as Jazz top Magic

Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic scored 30 points apiece to lead the Utah Jazz to a 109-102 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. Joe Ingles added 16 points and 12 rebounds and Rudy Gobert recorded 12 points and 19 boards as Utah beat Orlando for the 14th time in the past 18 meetings. Royce O'Neale added 11 points for the Jazz, who have won three straight games and four of the past five.

D.J. Augustin scored 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting and Evan Fournier added 19 points for the Magic, who have lost four of their past five games. Markelle Fultz tallied 14 points, Nikola Vucevic had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Michael Carter-Williams scored 10 points. The Jazz shot 46.7 percent from the field, including 15 of 36 from 3-point range, with Bogdanovic making six. Utah committed 14 turnovers but held a 58-41 rebounding edge.

Orlando connected on 45.2 percent from the field but was a porous 7 of 35 from behind the arc. The Magic committed just three turnovers. The Jazz trailed by six with under four minutes left before rattling off nine straight points. Bogdanovic scored seven of the points as Utah took a 101-98 lead with 1:53 remaining.

Fournier knocked down a jumper eight seconds later to get Orlando within one, before Mitchell made back-to-back shots to give the Jazz a 105-100 lead with 29.1 seconds to play. Ingles made two free throws with 20.2 seconds left to increase the lead to seven, and the Jazz closed it out.

Earlier, Utah connected on four 3-pointers during a 14-2 dash to open up a 74-56 advantage with 5:10 left in the third quarter. The Jazz led 82-65 before Orlando scored the final six points of the third quarter and the first six of the fourth to pull within 82-77 with 10:28 remaining.

The Magic later ran off 15 consecutive points to take a seven-point lead with 4:44 remaining. Orlando moved ahead 91-90 on a 3-pointer by Vucevic with 6:27 left. Augustin added two baskets and Vucevic finished the run with a layup to give the Magic a 97-90 lead.

Mitchell and Bogdanovic scored 13 points apiece as the Jazz held a 58-47 lead at the break.

