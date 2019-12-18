Left Menu
Trent Boult confident of playing in Boxing Day Test

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult is confident of performing well in the second Test against Australia commencing on Boxing Day, December 26.

Trent Boult.

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult is confident of performing well in the second Test against Australia commencing on Boxing Day, December 26. Boult missed the opening Test in Perth having not recovered sufficiently from the side strain he picked up in the Test series against England.

"It's about being confident with the overs under my belt and having enough behind me. Feel like I'm in that place and ticking the right boxes. It's a day-by-day thing, it's about getting through each session. As I'm tracking right now, touch wood it keeps going that way. I'm very eager to get out there," ESPNcricinfo quoted Boult as saying. Australia are leading the series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 296 runs in three-match series. Terming Test as his favourite format Boult said not everybody get the opportunity to play in the Boxing Day Test and he will capitalise the opportunity.

"Test cricket is my favourite format and this is a stage a lot of people dream of being on so to get this opportunity in my career is definitely something I'm looking forward to," he said. "It's nice to have seven or eight days. I'll be using it the best I can. It will be nice to get some cricket but guess they'll make a call as late as they can."

New Zealand will play against Australia in the second Test at Melbourne from December 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

