Left Menu
Development News Edition

No way we are going to take Colchester lightly: Solskjaer ahead of clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said in no way they are going to take Colchester lightly during their Carabao Cup clash.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Manchester
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 14:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 14:29 IST
No way we are going to take Colchester lightly: Solskjaer ahead of clash
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said in no way they are going to take Colchester lightly during their Carabao Cup clash. "We are at home but, of course, this is a team that has knocked out Tottenham and Crystal Palace, so there is no way we are going to take them lightly. Even though we are favourites and big favourites, we know you have to go out there, perform, create chances and score goals. We hope to do so," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

Manchester United will compete against Colchester on December 19 and Solskjaer will be celebrating his one year anniversary as The Red Devils' manager on the same day. Solskjaer called it an 'honour and privilege' to be managing Manchester United.

"My first year has gone very quickly and it has been so enjoyable. It is just an honour and privilege, of course, and I will make sure that I can have a good celebration on Wednesday," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Haitians say underaged girls were abused by U.N. peacekeepers

Girls as young as 11 were sexually abused and impregnated by U.N. peacekeepers in Haiti and abandoned to raise their children alone, according to testimonies from more than 2,000 residents.So many babies were fathered by foreign peacekeeper...

Qureshi again writes to UN on Kashmir issue

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has again written a letter to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council to raise the Kashmir issue.In a series of letters in recent months, the Foreign Minister has con...

Egypt's sovereign fund to revamp historic area under citadel

Egypt approved a plan on Wednesday to turn over an abandoned historic area under Cairos towering 12th-century Islamic citadel to its new sovereign wealth to develop for tourism and culture, a cabinet statement said. The 56,000-square-metre ...

Automakers to pay $3 billion in new U.S. tariffs under USMCA -budget estimate

U.S. President Donald Trumps rewrite of North American trade rules will cost automakers nearly 3 billion more in tariffs over the next decade for cars and parts that will not meet higher regional content requirements over the next decade, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019