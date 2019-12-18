Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo 2020 Nippon Festival to exhibit work of 200 Japanese calligraphers

The ancient art of calligraphy is alive in Japan and will make its appearance next year as part of the Tokyo 2020 Nippon Festival celebration to welcome the Games.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 15:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 15:23 IST
Tokyo 2020 Nippon Festival to exhibit work of 200 Japanese calligraphers
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The ancient art of calligraphy is alive in Japan and will make its appearance next year as part of the Tokyo 2020 Nippon Festival celebration to welcome the Games. The next year will feature a comprehensive exhibition featuring calligraphic works of more than 200 of Japan's most prominent calligraphers.

Titled Nature in Japan - Spirit of "Sho", the show will run from April 25 to May 10, 2020, just a few months before the Olympic and Paralympic Games. What's more, calligraphy by children and persons with impairments will also be on display.

The unique Japanese calligraphy culture and the spirit of "Sho" will be presented to foreigners to deepen their understanding of this ancient art form. The event constitutes one of the co-hosted programmes of the Tokyo 2020 Nippon Festival, a collaboration between Tokyo 2020, local governments and cultural/arts groups nationwide which aims to showcase Japan's proud culture and performing arts to people in Japan and across the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street builds on record-setting rally; FedEx drops

The SP 500 inched to an all-time high on Wednesday, extending a record-setting run as optimism about global economic growth strengthens, limited somewhat by a steep drop in FedEx shares. The Nasdaq also hit a record high. All three major in...

Haitians say underaged girls were abused by U.N. peacekeepers

Girls as young as 11 were sexually abused and impregnated by U.N. peacekeepers in Haiti and abandoned to raise their children alone, according to testimonies from more than 2,000 residents.So many babies were fathered by foreign peacekeeper...

Qureshi again writes to UN on Kashmir issue

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has again written a letter to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council to raise the Kashmir issue.In a series of letters in recent months, the Foreign Minister has con...

Egypt's sovereign fund to revamp historic area under citadel

Egypt approved a plan on Wednesday to turn over an abandoned historic area under Cairos towering 12th-century Islamic citadel to its new sovereign wealth to develop for tourism and culture, a cabinet statement said. The 56,000-square-metre ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019