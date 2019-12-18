Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan's Azhar seeks memorable home win after 10-year drought

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 16:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 16:13 IST
Pakistan's Azhar seeks memorable home win after 10-year drought

Karachi, Dec 18 (AFP) Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali said Wednesday he wants the return of Test cricket to the country to be a memorable one as his team seeks victory over Sri Lanka in Karachi starting Thursday. Their series is the first in Pakistan since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus killed eight people in March 2009, leading to the suspension of international cricket in the country as foreign sides refused to visit over security fears.

The return of Test cricket to Pakistan last week was something of a washout, with their first encounter badly hit by the weather in Rawalpindi before stuttering to a tame draw. After 10 years playing away, Azhar said Pakistan desperately wanted to make the most of playing at home.

"We are playing a home series and need to capitalise on that home advantage," he told reporters. "We want to win this series and make the occasion memorable."

- Extra special - =================

Despite the Rawalpindi washout, Pakistan gained a psychological edge against the Sri Lankans with Abid Ali and Babar Azam notching hundreds to steer their team to 252-2 in reply to Sri Lanka's 308-6 declared. It was extra special for Abid, who became the first batsman to follow a one-day debut century -- against Australia in Dubai in March this year -- with a hundred in his first Test.

Pakistan will likely make one change from the first Test, with leg-spinner Yasir Shah replacing fast bowler Usman Shinwari, who has been ruled out with typhoid. Azhar will also hope to regain his own batting form, having managed just 36 at Rawalpindi following his miserable 62 in four innings in Australia and 59 in six innings in South Africa earlier this year.

Sri Lanka are aiming to spoil Pakistan's homecoming following a string of strong performances. Earlier this year, they became the first Asian team to win a Test series in South Africa (2-0) before drawing 1-1 at home against New Zealand.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne said the team is looking to continue their winning ways as part of the World Test championship. "We look forward to giving good competition to Pakistan, but know that it will be tough to beat them," he said.

The visitors will be without their pace spearhead Kasun Rajitha, who pulled a hamstring during the Rawalpindi Test and is likely to be replaced by uncapped fast bowler Asitha Fernando. The Sri Lankans are in third place on the Test championship table with 80 points.

World number one India sit atop the nine-team table with 360 points while Australia are second with 216. Pakistan -- currently sixth -- lost 2-0 to Australia recently, but got 20 points from last week's draw in Rawalpindi.

Launched in August, the championship involves the top nine Test teams in the world. The top two will contest the final at Lord's in June 2021. (AFP) APA

APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Washington appeals WTO ruling in India steel dispute

Washington is appealing a World Trade Organization ruling in a dispute over import duties on Indian steel products, despite having recently forced the bodys appeals unit to suspend operations. Last month, a WTO panel found that Washington h...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate panel advances Russia sanctions bill 'from hell'

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved legislation on Wednesday that would impose sanctions on Russia, but there was no indication of when the full Senate might vote on the measure that one sponsor called the sanctions bill fr...

US STOCKS-Wall Street builds on record-setting rally; FedEx drops

The SP 500 inched to an all-time high on Wednesday, extending a record-setting run as optimism about global economic growth strengthens, limited somewhat by a steep drop in FedEx shares. The Nasdaq also hit a record high. All three major in...

Haitians say underaged girls were abused by U.N. peacekeepers

Girls as young as 11 were sexually abused and impregnated by U.N. peacekeepers in Haiti and abandoned to raise their children alone, according to testimonies from more than 2,000 residents.So many babies were fathered by foreign peacekeeper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019