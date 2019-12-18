Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Arteta has great future but no top job experience, says Wenger

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 16:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 16:28 IST
Soccer-Arteta has great future but no top job experience, says Wenger

Spaniard Mikel Arteta, in talks to be the next Arsenal coach, has "no experience" as a manager and will need help, former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday.

Former Arsenal captain Arteta, assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, is the leading candidate to succeed Unai Emery at the London club after their chief executive Vinai Venkatesham was pictured outside the 37-year-old's house early on Monday. Another of Wenger's former players, Swede Freddie Ljungberg, is currently interim head coach, but looks set to be overlooked for the top job.

"I am an Arsenal supporter and at the moment I support the manager in charge and the manager in charge is Ljungberg. When Arteta will be in charge I will support Arteta," said Wenger. But the Frenchman, who won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups during nearly 22 years in charge of the club, said he saw many positives in both men.

"He (Arteta) is intelligent, he has passion, he has knowledge, but Ljungberg (does) as well," Wenger added. "I believe that Arteta has certainly a great future, he has certainly learned a lot in his first position as an assistant coach and after that as well he will have to deal with the fact that he has no experience at that level and he will have to get surrounded well."

However, Wenger, 70, who left Arsenal in 2018, said the club needed to be smarter in their recruitment and that it was not necessarily the case that they needed a lengthy period to get back to their best. "When I left the club was in a very strong financial position and they bought many players in-between, they have not all worked out," he said.

"I believe that it's not a question of time. The change can be very efficient very quickly, it's just about the right decision-making and that's all that it's about in football, it's about good players. "We speak about the success of Liverpool, of course they have a great manager, but you have to say as well that in the last three-four years, they bought the right players."

Last month, Wenger was appointed FIFA's new chief of global football development and is in Doha observing the Club World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

'Rise of Skywalker' reviews among most critical in 'Star Wars' galaxy

Walt Disney Cos highly anticipated Star Wars movie The Rise of Skywalker divided film critics on Wednesday, earning more detractors than any film in the saga since 1999 movie The Phantom Menace.Rise of Skywalker, which debuts in theaters ar...

Washington appeals WTO ruling in India steel dispute

Washington is appealing a World Trade Organization ruling in a dispute over import duties on Indian steel products, despite having recently forced the bodys appeals unit to suspend operations. Last month, a WTO panel found that Washington h...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate panel advances Russia sanctions bill 'from hell'

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved legislation on Wednesday that would impose sanctions on Russia, but there was no indication of when the full Senate might vote on the measure that one sponsor called the sanctions bill fr...

US STOCKS-Wall Street builds on record-setting rally; FedEx drops

The SP 500 inched to an all-time high on Wednesday, extending a record-setting run as optimism about global economic growth strengthens, limited somewhat by a steep drop in FedEx shares. The Nasdaq also hit a record high. All three major in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019