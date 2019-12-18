Squash: Aishwarya upsets Urwashi to enter quarters

Unseeded Aishwarya Khubchandani played brilliantly and held her nerves to come back from a one game deficit to defeat eighthseed Urwashi Joshi in round two of the HCL-SRFI India Tour here on Wednesday. Khubchandani won 11-13, 11-3, 11-6, 11-7.

The second day witnessed a number of nail-biting and exhilarating moments as top seed Rachel Arnold dominated the unseeded Abhisheka Shannon 11-3, 11-5, 11-7, while sixthseed Tanvi Khanna overcame her Indian opponent Sachika Balvani, defeating her 11-9, 11-4, 11-7 to enter the quarterfinals. In the men's tie, secondseed Aditya Jagtap breezed past Aadit Zaveri 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 to advance to the quarters.

Meanwhile, wild card Abhishek Agarwal's campaign was off to a flying start as he tamed third seed Bernat Jaume of Spain to advance to the quarters. Abhishek took the first 2 games 11-6, 11-9 and was poised to take the match in straight games, but Bernat accelerated at the right time to score crucial points and take the thirdgame 11-5.

Bernat started to intercept Abhishek's moves very well and did not allow him any room to score quick points taking the fourthgame by an identical 11-5 margin. But, Abhishek came back strongly and dominated the final game winning by a huge 11-3 margin. He won the tie with 11-6, 11-9, 5-11, 5-11, 11-3 score line.

In another match, unseeded Abhay Singh defeated fifth seed Martin Svec of Czech Republic 11-8, 11-1, 11-6 to advance to the quarters and setup a clash against secondseed Aditya Jagtap. Results: Women's Open round 2: Rachel Arnold [1] (MAS) bt Abhisheka Shannon (IND) 11-3, 11-5, 11-7; Hana Ramadan [7] (EGY) bt Nour Aboulmakarim (EGY) 11-7, 11-5, 11-6; [8] Ondrej Uherka (CZE) bt Harley Lam (HKG)11-9, 11-9, 11-9; Anna Kimberley [3] (ENG) v Pooja Arthi (IND) 11-3, 11-4, 11-2; Tanvi Khanna [6] (IND) bt Sachika Balvani (IND)11-9, 11-4, 11 -7; Aishwarya Khubchandani (IND) bt Urwashi Joshi [8] (IND)11 -13, 11-3, 11-6, 11-7;Ooi Kah Yan (MAS) [5] bt Aparajitha Balamurukan (IND) 9-11, 11-5, 11-3, 11-6. Men's Open Round 2: Aditya Jagtap [2] (IND) bt Aadit Zaveri (IND)11-4, 11-4, 11-5; Abhay Singh (IND) bt Martin Svec [5] (CZE)11-8, 11-1, 11-6;Bernat Jaume [3] (ESP) bt [WC] Abhishek Agarwal (IND)6-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-5, 3-11; Shady El Sherbiny (EGY) bt Angus Gillams [6] (SCO) 8-11, 3-11, 5-11; Tomotaka Endo (JPN) [7] bt Anthony Rogal (ENG) 11-6, 11-7, 9 -11, 11-1..

