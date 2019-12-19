Left Menu
SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GOLF-YEARENDER/ Tiger the Master as game's compelling act stages major encore

Tiger Woods was the compelling golf story of 2019, a year when Brooks Koepka completed an unprecedented double, Ko Jin-young ruled the women's game and Matt Kuchar's reputation as a good guy took a hit. BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-COLE/

Yankees make signing of righty Cole official Star right-hander Gerrit Cole elected against signing with the New York Yankees after they drafted him in 2008, opting to enroll at UCLA instead.

TENNIS-YEARENDER/ 2019 a year of upheaval - except for Nadal and Djokovic

In many ways 2019 felt like a year of upheaval with a revamped Davis Cup, a shake-up in the ATP hierarchy and new faces lighting up the women's game, yet some things - notably the furniture at the top of men's tennis - refuse to budge. UPCOMING

SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA (TV) Russian anti-doping agency's supervisory board meets to discuss WADA sanction

The supervisory board of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA meets to discuss whether to appeal WADA's sanctions against the country, which including barring its from the next two Olympics and world championships in a string of sports. 19 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER SOCCER-GERMANY-SCF-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - SC Freiburg v Bayern Munich SC Freiburg host Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

18 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-OXF-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Carabao Cup Quarter-Final - Oxford United v Manchester City Man City face Oxford in the League Cup quarter-finals, Will also include details of the night's other game.

18 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

19 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-CLUB-XXX-XXX/PREVIEW

Soccer - Club World Cup - Preview of the final Preview of the final of the Club World Cup which will be played on Dec. 2

19 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

19 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer- Premier League preview Preview of the weekend Premier League action including Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

19 Dec 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-2020/DISASTER-DRILL (TV) Olympics-Tokyo 2020 organisers hold disaster drill at Olympics venue

Tokyo 2020 organisers hold an earthquake disaster drill at the newly built Ariake Arena, a venue for next year's Olympic Games. 19 Dec 19:15 ET / 00:15 GMT

CRICKET CRICKET-INDIA/IPL

Cricket-IPL players auction in Kolkata As many as 971 cricketers have signed up to be part of the Player Auction for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League Twenty20 competition.

19 Dec RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-NEWZEALAND/ Rugby-Wellington Hurricanes to discuss coaching future

The Wellington Hurricanes are expected to confirm that head coach John Plumtree will head to the All Blacks as an assistant to Ian Foster, with the Super Rugby season just six weeks away from starting. 19 Dec

SURFING SURFING-WSL/

Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations

19 Dec GOLF

GOLF-HANDICAPS/ Golf - New global scoring system shoots to standardise handicaps

Officials hope a new world handicap system to be implemented early next year after an eight-year project will unify the way amateurs around the globe measure themselves. 19 Dec

GOLF-AUSTRALIA/ Golf - Australian PGA Championship

The Australian PGA Championship takes place 19 Dec

NATIONAL COLLEGIATE ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NCAA notebook Wrapping up the day in NCAA football news and notes.

18 Dec 8:45 p.m. ET NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NBA notebook

News and notes from around the NBA. 18 Dec 9 p.m. ET

