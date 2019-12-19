Left Menu
49ers CB Sherman set to return versus Rams

San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman said Wednesday that his hamstring has healed and that he will be in the lineup when the 49ers host the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. Sherman suffered a strained right hamstring during a victory over the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 8. He missed last Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Tuesday's walk-through practice didn't reveal much about Sherman's status, but he was a full practice participant on Wednesday. Sherman said he didn't experience any issues. "Yeah, I'll be out there on Saturday," Sherman told reporters afterward. "There's no question. There's nothing I need to show them. I have gone through practice. Today, we had a full speed practice with no tweaks, nothing to be concerned about on my end, so we feel comfortable about that, they feel comfortable about it."

Sherman, who has 53 tackles and three interceptions in 13 games, was selected to his fifth Pro Bowl on Tuesday. The other four occurred when he was with the Seattle Seahawks from 2011-17. Sherman receives a $1 million bonus for the selection.

