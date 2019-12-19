Left Menu
Siakam, Ibaka drive Raptors by Pistons

  Detroit
  Updated: 19-12-2019 08:25 IST
  • Created: 19-12-2019 08:23 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Pascal Siakam had 26 points, Serge Ibaka supplied a season-high 25 points with 13 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors downed the host Detroit Pistons 112-99 on Wednesday. Kyle Lowry notched a triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, while OG Anunoby had 19 points and eight rebounds in the victory.

Detroit center Andre Drummond, the league's leading rebounder, returned to action after missing two games due to left eye inflammation related to an allergic reaction. He had 22 points and 18 rebounds. Power forward Blake Griffin, who missed Detroit's loss to Washington on Monday due to left knee soreness, contributed 15 points. Derrick Rose had 16 points and five assists off the bench, and Bruce Brown added 12 points for Detroit, which has lost three of its last four games.

Toronto led 70-64 at halftime behind Anunoby's 17 points. It was the most first-half points the Pistons have allowed this season. Toronto's 40-point second quarter was also a season-high allowed in that quarter by the Pistons.

Siakam added 16 first-half points but also committed three fouls. Lowry and Siakam were also whistled for technicals for complaining to the officials. Lowry opened the second half with a 3-pointer for a nine-point Raptors advantage.

The Pistons crept within four at 77-73 when Brown dunked off a Griffin feed. Toronto then went on an 18-4 run to increase its lead to 18. Siakam and Ibaka had back-to-back dunks late in the outburst, and Ibaka finished it off with a 3-pointer.

The Raptors led 96-79 heading into the fourth quarter. Drummond dunked with four minutes remaining to pull Detroit within nine at 105-96. The Pistons couldn't get any closer.

Detroit swept last year's season series 3-0. The Raptors won the first meeting this season, 125-113, on Oct. 30.

