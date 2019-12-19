Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulls rally in 4th, edge Wizards in OT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 08:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 08:43 IST
Bulls rally in 4th, edge Wizards in OT
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Wendell Carter Jr. hit a go-ahead reverse layup with 9.1 seconds remaining in overtime and Lauri Markkanen scored a game-high 31 points to spark the visiting Chicago Bulls to a come-from-behind 110-109 victory against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Washington led by as many as 18 in the fourth quarter, but scuffled down the stretch as the Bulls closed regulation on a 23-5 run.

Bradley Beal missed a short jumper in the paint as time expired, as the Wizards lost for the fifth time in six games. Markkanen made an alley-oop layup with 1:47 remaining in OT to give Chicago a 106-105 lead, its first advantage since the opening quarter. Beal and Isaiah Thomas each hit two free throws over the next 55 seconds to put Washington ahead 109-106. Carter made two free throws to cut the deficit to one before capping Chicago's comeback moments later.

Zach LaVine followed Markkanen with 24 points, scoring 20 in the second half and OT. Tomas Satoransky (17 points) and Kris Dunn (15) also finished in double figures for the Bulls. Markkanen, Carter and Thaddeus Young snagged nine rebounds apiece for the Bulls. Beal swished a stepback jumper from the free throw line with 0.5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to put the Wizards ahead 98-96. The shot looked like an apparent game-winner, but Washington's Isaac Bonga fouled LaVine under the basket on the ensuing inbounds play, and LaVine hit both free throws to forge another tie.

Moments earlier, LaVine was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 5.5 seconds to go and tied the score by making all three free throws. Davis Bertans paced the Wizards with 26 points while shooting 7-for-13 from long range. Beal (22 points), Thomas (16) and Troy Brown Jr. (10) were next, while Anzejs Pasecniks had a team-best eight rebounds in his first NBA game.

Washington shot just 19-for-48 (39.6 percent) from the floor in the first half but led 58-52 primarily due to Bertans' hot hand. The third-year power forward made six of the Wizards' 19 shots -- all from beyond the 3-point arc -- en route to scoring a game-high 21 points at the break. Interestingly, Bertans had just one shot attempt for the majority of the third quarter, but Washington still took a 12-point lead into the final 12 minutes.

Chicago is off until a Saturday visit to the Detroit Pistons. The Wizards are set to open a four-game road trip Friday, facing the Toronto Raptors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji reunite for 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' after 11 years

After spelling magic in Hum Tum, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji will be back on screen with Yash Raj Films to play the original Bunty Aur Babli in the fully rebooted sequel after 11 long years. YRF had earlier announced a complete new pairi...

Air pollution linked to increased risk of depression, suicide: Study

People exposed to high levels of air pollution are more likely to experience depression or commit suicide, according to a study that reviewed data from 16 countries. Published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives, this is the fi...

Instagram bans influencers from promoting vaping products

Social media influencers will be banned from promoting vaping, tobacco products and weapons on Instagram as the Facebook-owned platform doubles down on its existing ban on companies advertising these products. Product endorsements are rampa...

Amaravati farmers protest against Jagan Mohan Reddy's idea of three capitals

Farmers in Amaravati staged a protest on Thursday against the suggestion of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that state may have three capitals. Several residents of villages in Amaravati, including women and senior citizens, participat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019