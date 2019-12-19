Sports News Roundup: Hong Kong Open; Jaguars fire top boss Coughlin and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

British Open champion Lowry to play rescheduled Hong Kong Open

British Open champion Shane Lowry will take part in next month's rescheduled Hong Kong Open, which was postponed due to violence from escalating anti-government protests, organizers of the golf tournament have said. Originally scheduled to be held from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, the tournament will now take place at Hong Kong Golf Club from Jan. 9-12.

NHL roundup: Malkin notches 400th career goal in Pens' win

Two second-period goals and the 400th tally of Evgeni Malkin's career lifted the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins past the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Tuesday. Malkin, Kris Letang, Bryan Rust and John Marino each had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which won its third straight and improved to 13-3-1 against the Western Conference. Johnny Gaudreau scored for Calgary, which lost its second in a row following a seven-game winning streak. Cam Talbot stopped 29 Penguins shots.

Yankees make signing of righty Cole official

Star right-hander Gerrit Cole elected against signing with the New York Yankees after they drafted him in 2008, opting to enroll at UCLA instead. Eleven years later, Cole was fitted for pinstripes at an introductory news conference on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

NBA roundup: Pacers halt Lakers' win streaks

Domantas Sabonis had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lift the Indiana Pacers to a 105-102 win against the Lakers on Tuesday night in Indianapolis, snapping Los Angeles' seven-game overall winning streak and 14-game road winning streak. Myles Turner had 16 points, Malcolm Brogdon scored 14 and T.J. Warren finished with 12 for the Pacers, who stretched their victory streak to four games.

ITF cuts live scoring data at low-level events to fight corruption

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has said it will phase out the collection of live scoring data at all World Tennis Tour (WTT) events offering prize money of up to $15,000 as part of its fight against corruption in the sport's lower levels. The governing body has also announced an investment of $8 million "to create a comprehensive integrity infrastructure".

Suns' Ayton begins second act after suspension

Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton is again in unfamiliar territory after returning from suspension to find a team breaking new ground with a coach and cast he has yet to learn. The second-year Bahamian played in his first game for the Suns on Tuesday since serving a 25-game suspension for testing positive for a diuretic and violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. In many ways, the NBA's 2018 top overall pick is starting from scratch. Ayton played in this year's season opener before being banned for an offense he said was an unintentional mistake.

2019 a year of upheaval - except for Nadal and Djokovic

In many ways 2019 felt like a year of upheaval with a revamped Davis Cup, a shake-up in the ATP hierarchy and new faces lighting up the women's game, yet some things - notably the furniture at the top of men's tennis - refuse to budge. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal dominated the Grand Slams, Djokovic beating Nadal and Roger Federer to claim the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and Nadal sealing a 12th French Open crown by beating Dominic Thiem and then fighting off young Russian Daniel Medvedev to win the U.S. Open.

Olympic manifesto breaks record for most expensive sports memorabilia

The original Olympic manifesto outlining the foundation of the modern Games shattered the world record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia sold at auction, fetching $8.8 million on Wednesday. Experts had expected the item to sell for up to $1 million, but the artifact climbed in price after a more than 12 minute-long bidding war between three international buyers, according to auctioneer Sotheby's.

NFL notebook: Jaguars fire top boss Coughlin

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin on Wednesday evening, a decision that owner Shad Khan announced while saying he initially planned to wait until after the season. "I thank Tom for his efforts, not only over the past three years but for all he did from our very first season, 25 years ago, to put the Jacksonville Jaguars on the map," Khan said in a statement. "General Manager Dave Caldwell and Head Coach Doug Marrone will each report directly to me on an interim basis. My expectations, and those of our fans, for our final two games and the 2020 season are high."

Tiger the Master as game's compelling act stages major encore

Tiger Woods was the compelling golf story of 2019, a year when Brooks Koepka completed an unprecedented double, Ko Jin-young ruled the women's game and Matt Kuchar's reputation as a good guy took a hit. It was a minor miracle that Woods was even able to compete again after undergoing a spinal fusion in 2017, a last ditch attempt to alleviate searing pain after several less radical back surgeries had proved ineffective.

