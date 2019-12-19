Manchester City are best team in England: Solskjaer
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Manchester City are the 'best team in England'.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Manchester City are the 'best team in England'. Manchester United defeated Colchester by 3-0 on Thursday to advance in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. In the semi-finals, they will take on Manchester City.
"[They will be] fantastic days in Manchester. They're the best team in England and we're confident going into the semi-final," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying. "Of course, we do really respect them and, as I said after the derby last time, in my opinion, they are the best team in England," he added.
The first leg of the semi-finals between Manchester United and Manchester City will be played on January 7 while the second leg will take place on January 28. (ANI)
