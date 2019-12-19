Manchester City are best team in England: Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Manchester City are the 'best team in England'. Manchester United defeated Colchester by 3-0 on Thursday to advance in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. In the semi-finals, they will take on Manchester City.

"[They will be] fantastic days in Manchester. They're the best team in England and we're confident going into the semi-final," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying. "Of course, we do really respect them and, as I said after the derby last time, in my opinion, they are the best team in England," he added.

The first leg of the semi-finals between Manchester United and Manchester City will be played on January 7 while the second leg will take place on January 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.