Real Madrid created chances but football is all about goals: Casemiro after goalless draw

After playing a goalless draw against Barcelona, Real Madrid's Casemiro said his club created a 'good number' of chances but football is all about goals. Real Madrid played a goalless draw against Barcelona in La Liga on Thursday and this was the first time since November 2002 that El Clasico ended in a scoreless draw.

"It was a really tough game, the standard was really high and there were some great players on show. There were spells when they had the ball because they've got some top players, but we controlled things for large spells and created a good number of chances, but football is all about goals," the club's official website quoted Casemiro as saying. Casemiro feels that Real Madrid has been playing on a 'really high standard' and said only a few teams are capable of what they did in the match.

"We've shown in our last few performances that we're improving and performing to a really high standard. The coach is doing a great job and he gives us confidence. To come here and perform as we did tonight is something that few teams are capable of. Everyone has to be congratulated on this. We remain strong as we fight for silverware on all fronts," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.