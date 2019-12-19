Left Menu
Development News Edition

With job secure, Patricia leads Lions into Denver

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Denver
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 15:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 14:43 IST
With job secure, Patricia leads Lions into Denver
Image Credit: pixabay

A seven-game losing streak didn't deter Detroit Lions ownership from keeping the status quo. Head coach Matt Patricia doesn't have worry about his fate, regardless of how the team fares on the road Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Owner Martha Firestone Ford announced this week Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn would return next season.

It's an unpopular move among long-suffering fans. Patricia is essentially being given a free pass due to a laundry list of injuries that have decimated the team's core. "It's a process that we're trying to go through, to get the team to a highly competitive level that can sustain and be consistent and handle the ebbs and flows of an NFL season and the injuries and the rest of it," Patricia said. "It's something that we're trying to lay a foundation for. I think we've seen some strides that we've made with the team this year. We obviously need to build and improve upon that going forward."

The Lions (3-10-1) will stagger into Denver with backups and free agents signed during the course of the season manning key positions. Franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has missed six consecutive games due to fractured bones in his back, was finally placed on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday. He joins 14 other players on that list, including backup quarterback Jeff Driskel, top linebacker Jarrad Davis, top No. 1 tight end T.J. Hockenson and starting receiver Marvin Jones.

"We obviously need to add some pieces, and we need to get better, and we need to improve and hopefully stay a little bit more healthy than where we're at right now," Patricia said. "And I think those things will build on top of each other from there." Detroit rookie third-string quarterback David Blough is 0-3 as a starter. He passed for 260 yards in a 38-17 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, though he was picked off twice. He has thrown three scoring passes and five interceptions and been sacked nine times since he was forced into action.

Running back Wes Hills, who was signed off the practice squad, scored both Detroit touchdowns. The Broncos (5-9) are also playing out the string, though they've shown signs of life with rookie Drew Lock at quarterback. Lock threw a combined five touchdown passes in wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and the Houston Texans during his first two starts.

He and the rest of the offense were shut down in a 23-3 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. The lock was limited to 208 passing yards and was intercepted once. The Broncos can still go 4-1 in the last five games, and that's the goal for cornerback Chris Harris Jr. Denver plays host to the Oakland Raiders next week in the season finale.

"Just go out there, give my best, play hard, try to end off with a good note the last two games," Harris told the team's website. "The last game wasn't good enough." The Broncos can wind up second in the AFC West, though that won't get them into the playoffs.

"We're not the only team in the league in that predicament," Denver coach Vic Fangio said. "It happens every year. Our guys are going to go out and play. ... "Winning -- really that's it. It's all about winning."

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton could have a big day against a Lions secondary that allowed Tampa Bay's Breshad Perriman to score three touchdowns. Sutton surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the season last week. "If you had told me sitting here with whatever two games left that he'd already hit 1,000 yards receiving, definitely no shocker there," Denver safety Justin Simmons said. "He's going to be great for years to come."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

AfDB approves $204mn to enhance social protection in Morocco

The African Development Banks Board of Directors recently approved funding of USD 204 million for the support program to improve social protection in Morocco.The objective of supporting the program is to broaden social protection in the Kin...

Mungu Media launched India's largest Hyperlocal DOOH Marketplace

Mungu Media has announced the launch of Indias largest Hyperlocal Digital out-of-house DOOH Marketplace. This milestone is a major move for Mungu Media Pvt Ltd on its mission to build Indias biggest Hyperlocal DOOH Ad exchangeProgrammatic b...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong protesters march to consulates to drum up support on rights

Hong Kong protesters rallied outside diplomatic missions on Thursday to urge foreign governments to follow the United States in passing human rights bills to raise pressure on Beijing and support their pro-democracy campaign. Last month, U....

UPDATE 1-Jailed Catalan leader was entitled to immunity as lawmaker - EU court

A Catalan leader jailed for his role in an independence referendum deemed illegal by Spain was entitled to immunity as a member of the European Parliament despite not having been able to take up his seat, the EUs highest court ruled on Thur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019