SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

SPO-CRI-IPL-2NDLD AUCTION Australians the sought after lot at IPL auction as Cummins fetches record Rs 15.50 crore bid

Kolkata, Dec 19 (PTI) Pat Cummins became the the most expensive foreign buy ever in the Indian Premier League (IPL) players' auction here on Thursday when two-time former champions Kolkata Knight Riders shelled out a whopping Rs 15.50 crore for the lead Australian pacer.

SPO-CRI-IND-KULDEEP This hat-trick tops my list as I was under pressure for last 10 months: Kuldeep

By Kushan Sarkar Visakhapatnam, Dec 19 (PTI) Kuldeep Yadav has rated his hat-trick against the West Indies as his best bowling performance, the Indian record coming in the backdrop of relentless pressure and a dip in form leading to exclusion from the team.

SPO-CRI-IND-POLLARD

Why is Virat so animated? Please ask him, says Pollard By Kushan Sarkar

Visakhapatnam, Dec 19 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli has been a bit more charged up than he usually is during the ongoing West Indies series and rival captain Kieron Pollard is "clueless" as to what's been the trigger.

SPO-CRI-IPL-JAFFER-KXIP Wasim Jaffer appointed Kings XI Punjab's batting coach

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Former India player Wasim Jaffer has been appointed as the batting coach of Kings XI Punjab for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD REPLACEMENT Injured Deepak Chahar ruled out of third ODI, Saini named his replacement

Cuttack, Dec 19 (PTI) India pacer Deepak Chahar was on Thursday ruled out of the series-deciding third ODI against the West Indies owing to a back injury and replaced by Navdeep Saini.

SPO-ILEAGUE-AIZAWL Aizawl FC face Punjab FC in battle between two former champions

Aizawl, Dec 19 (PTI) Aizawl FC will be eying for their first home win of the season when they face Punjab FC in an I-League match between two former champions at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Friday.

SPO-CHESS-ANAND 2019 has been disappointing for me, admits Anand

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Indian chess wizard Viswanathan Anand on Thursday admitted that 2019 has been very disappointing for him in terms of results, and said had it not been for some "sloppy moments", the scenario could have been different.

SPO-FOOT-RANKING India static at 108, but loses 11 places throughout the year in FIFA rankings

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Indian men's football team remained static at 108th spot in the year-ending FIFA rankings issued on Thursday. SPO-CRI-WASSAN-DDCA Sacked, Wassan hits out at 'Delhi and district crooks association'

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Former India pacer Atul Wassan on Thursday hit out at the Delhi District and Cricket Associations (DDCA) after being abruptly removed as chairman of its senior selection committee.

