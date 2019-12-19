Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chasing 364 for victory, Maha 192/5 in 2nd inngs against J&K

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 19:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 19:39 IST
Chasing 364 for victory, Maha 192/5 in 2nd inngs against J&K

Jammu and Kashmir nosed ahead on the third day of its Ranji Trophy Group 'C' match against Maharashtra on Thursday with late wickets as the hosts reached 192 for 5 in 56.4 overs, requiring 172 more runs for a win. Resuming at the overnight 155 for 4, the visiting team was dismissed for 263 in the second innings, leaving Maharasthra 364 to secure victory and six points.

Suryash Raina (83) and Abdul Samad (78) batted well for the visitors and helped the team set a stiff fourth innings target for Maharashtra. Ruturaj Gaikwad (78), who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, and MS Trunkwala (54) put on 108 for the opening wicket in 28.1 overs to set up a good platform for the home team.

However, the fall of three wickets in the space of 13 runs pegged Maharashtra back. Mohammed Mudhasir took two of the wickets to fall including that Trunkwala and R A Tripathi (13).

Brief scores: Group C: Jammu & Kashmir 209 all out in 63.5 overs (Ahmed Banday 76, Abid Mushtaq 50; A Sanklecha 4/56, DR Deshmukh 2/15) and 263 all out in 71.3 over (Suryansh Raina 83, Abdul Samad 78, Fazil Rashid 43; DR Deshmukh 4/46, SS Bachhav 3/35) vs Maharashtra 109 all out in 41.1 overs (MS Trunkwala 31; Umar Nazir 5/40, Abid Mushtaq 2/23) and 192 for 5 in 56.4 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 71, MS Trunkwala 54, Ankit Bawane 31 batting). At Raipur: Uttarakhand 120 all out in 37.5 overs (D Negi 29; AJ Mandal 3/17, PM Datey 3/42) and 174 for 3 in 74 overs (Tanmay Srivastava 58, Avneesh Sudha 37) vs Chhattisgarh 520 for 7 declared for 6 in 122 overs (AN Khare 192, Ajay Mandal 241 not out, Pradeep Chamoli 4/95).

At Cuttack: Services 271 all out in 66.1 overs (NH Verma 53, RS Paliwal 58, Rahul Singh 55; Basant Mohanty 6/69) and 86 for 3 in 30 overs vs Odisha 540 in 160.2 overs (Debasish Samantray 195, Biplab Samantray 73, Suryakant Pradhan 64, Debrata Pradhan 57, AR Sarangi 37; AM Bamal 4/116). At Ranchi: Assam 162 all out in 56.5 overs (Riyan Parag 55, Sibshankar Roy 27; Anukul Roy 4/28, Shahbaz Nadeem 3/55, Ashish Kumar 3/25) and 186 all out in 62.4 overs (KN Saikia 48, Pallavkumar Das 32; Shahbaz Nadeem 4/53, Utkarsh Singh 4/55) lost to Jharkhand 415 for 9 declared in 99.2 overs (Md Nazim 173, Utkarsh Singh 58, Anukul Roy 37; Mukhtar Hussain 2/48) by an innings and 67 runs.

Jharkhand: 7 points, Assam: 0..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Won two IPL trophies here so Kolkata is special to me: Nita Ambani

As the Indian Premier League IPL players auction came to a close on Thursday, Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani said that Kolkata is a very special place for her as the side managed to win two IPL trophies in the city. It was the first time ...

Students file complaint with AHRC against police

Students of Cotton University and various other colleges have separately lodged complaints with the Assam Human Rights Commission AHRC against the police for firing and baton charging people during protests against the new citizenship law o...

Two held for distributing pamphlets with inciting content about NRC: Delhi Police

Two people have been taken into custody for distributing pamphlets with inciting content on them regarding National Register of Citizens NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act, Delhi Police on Thursday. The two persons are being interrogated by ...

IPL auction: 62 players bought by eight teams combined

As the Indian Premier League auction came to a close, a total of 62 players were bought by eight teams combined. In the auction, Australias pacer Pat Cummins became the most expensive foreign player as he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019