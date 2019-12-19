Chasing 364 for victory, Maha 192/5 in 2nd inngs against J&K

Jammu and Kashmir nosed ahead on the third day of its Ranji Trophy Group 'C' match against Maharashtra on Thursday with late wickets as the hosts reached 192 for 5 in 56.4 overs, requiring 172 more runs for a win. Resuming at the overnight 155 for 4, the visiting team was dismissed for 263 in the second innings, leaving Maharasthra 364 to secure victory and six points.

Suryash Raina (83) and Abdul Samad (78) batted well for the visitors and helped the team set a stiff fourth innings target for Maharashtra. Ruturaj Gaikwad (78), who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, and MS Trunkwala (54) put on 108 for the opening wicket in 28.1 overs to set up a good platform for the home team.

However, the fall of three wickets in the space of 13 runs pegged Maharashtra back. Mohammed Mudhasir took two of the wickets to fall including that Trunkwala and R A Tripathi (13).

Brief scores: Group C: Jammu & Kashmir 209 all out in 63.5 overs (Ahmed Banday 76, Abid Mushtaq 50; A Sanklecha 4/56, DR Deshmukh 2/15) and 263 all out in 71.3 over (Suryansh Raina 83, Abdul Samad 78, Fazil Rashid 43; DR Deshmukh 4/46, SS Bachhav 3/35) vs Maharashtra 109 all out in 41.1 overs (MS Trunkwala 31; Umar Nazir 5/40, Abid Mushtaq 2/23) and 192 for 5 in 56.4 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 71, MS Trunkwala 54, Ankit Bawane 31 batting). At Raipur: Uttarakhand 120 all out in 37.5 overs (D Negi 29; AJ Mandal 3/17, PM Datey 3/42) and 174 for 3 in 74 overs (Tanmay Srivastava 58, Avneesh Sudha 37) vs Chhattisgarh 520 for 7 declared for 6 in 122 overs (AN Khare 192, Ajay Mandal 241 not out, Pradeep Chamoli 4/95).

At Cuttack: Services 271 all out in 66.1 overs (NH Verma 53, RS Paliwal 58, Rahul Singh 55; Basant Mohanty 6/69) and 86 for 3 in 30 overs vs Odisha 540 in 160.2 overs (Debasish Samantray 195, Biplab Samantray 73, Suryakant Pradhan 64, Debrata Pradhan 57, AR Sarangi 37; AM Bamal 4/116). At Ranchi: Assam 162 all out in 56.5 overs (Riyan Parag 55, Sibshankar Roy 27; Anukul Roy 4/28, Shahbaz Nadeem 3/55, Ashish Kumar 3/25) and 186 all out in 62.4 overs (KN Saikia 48, Pallavkumar Das 32; Shahbaz Nadeem 4/53, Utkarsh Singh 4/55) lost to Jharkhand 415 for 9 declared in 99.2 overs (Md Nazim 173, Utkarsh Singh 58, Anukul Roy 37; Mukhtar Hussain 2/48) by an innings and 67 runs.

Jharkhand: 7 points, Assam: 0..

