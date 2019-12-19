Left Menu
Soccer-Bristol Rovers fined 7,500 pounds for homophobic chants - FA

  • Updated: 19-12-2019 20:39 IST
Bristol Rovers have been fined 7,500 pounds ($9,800) and ordered to implement an action plan after some of the English third tier team's supporters chanted homophobic abuse, the Football Association said on Thursday. The incident occurred during League One Rovers' 2-1 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion in the League Cup second round on Aug. 27.

Rovers admitted a charge of failing to ensure that its supporters refrained from using "abusive and/or insulting words, which included a reference, whether express or implied, to sexual orientation". As part of the action plan, Rovers must continue its investigation into the offenders responsible for the discriminatory chanting and also improve their steward deployment plans at the Memorial Stadium. ($1 = 0.7669 pounds)

