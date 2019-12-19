Zeena Khitta wins gold at National Shooting Championship

Himachal's Zeena Khitta on Thursday won gold in the new national champion in the Women's 10m Air Rifle at the ongoing 63rdNational Shooting Championship Competitions (63rd NSCC) Rifle/Pistol in Bhopal. Khitta finished ahead of West Bengal's Mehuli Ghosh and World number three Apurvi Chandela of Rajasthan, who won silver and bronze medals respectively at the championship.

Zeena finished with a score of 252.2 while Mehuli and Apurvi earned 250.5 and 227.6 respectively. In another event, Rajasthan shooter teamed up with Shriyanka Sadagi and Gayatri Pawaskar to win gold.

On the same day, West Bengal shooter clinched two gold medals in individual and team junior titles in the Air Rifle category. (ANI)

