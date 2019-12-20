Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bryant, Duncan, Garnett top list of Hall of Fame nominees

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Massachusetts
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 03:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 03:39 IST
Bryant, Duncan, Garnett top list of Hall of Fame nominees
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

The nominees for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's 2020 class could build a team that's almost impossible to beat, starting with Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett. The list of 50 eligible candidates was announced Thursday, with other first-time nominees including Tamika Catchings, Swin Cash, Chris Bosh, Shawn Marion, Michael Finley, Mark Eaton and Buck Williams.

Former men's players previously nominated and back on the ballot include Chris Webber, Ben Wallace, Richard Hamilton, Tim Hardaway, Marcus Camby, Mark Jackson and Chauncey Billups. The finalists for the honor will be announced on Feb. 14 in Chicago, during NBA All-Star Weekend. The Class of 2020 will be unveiled at the Final Four in Atlanta in early April.

The star-studded class will likely be led by Bryant, who was a member of five NBA championship teams during his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Duncan was also a player who stayed with one team -- the San Antonio Spurs -- for this entire career, winning five NBA titles in 19 seasons.

Garnett, who spent his first 12 seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, finally became an NBA champion with the Boston Celtics in 2008. He played 21 years in the NBA, including 1 1/2 seasons with the Brooklyn Nets. Cash and Catchings are first-time nominees among a list of women that includes Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, nominated as both a coach and player and Becky Hammon, who is currently an assistant coach with the Spurs.

Among the high-profile coaches on the list are NBA notables George Karl, Rick Adelman, Rudy Tomjanovich and Dick Motta, plus Eddie Sutton, Jay Wright, Rollie Massimino and Gene Keady from the college ranks. Ex-Chicago Bulls forward Toni Kukoc is the biggest name among the international nominees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

US-Iran’s nuclear deal remains cornerstone of peace: UN political affairs chief

Both Iran and the United States have been putting a strain on the groundbreaking 2015 deal to monitor Irans nuclear programme, which remains a cornerstone of international peace and security, said the UNs political affairs chief on Thursday...

Trudeau to US: Don't sign China trade deal unless Canadians freed

Montreal, Dec 20 AFP Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Thursday on the United States not to sign a trade deal with China unless Beijing agrees to release two Canadians detained since last year. Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Andrew Bailey selected to be next Bank of England governor httpson.ft.com2EDmuS5 - Naspers an...

Two firefighters killed battling Australian bushfires

Two Australian firefighters were killed and three injured when their truck crashed as they battled out-of-control blazes in New South Wales state, officials said Friday. The accident occurred when the truck crashed into a tree then rolled o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019