Left Menu
Development News Edition

KKR lacks back-up options: Gambhir

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 14:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 14:08 IST
KKR lacks back-up options: Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes his former IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders doesn't have enough back-up options and the team management could have gone for all-rounders in the players' auction to provide the squad more depth. The Kolkata franchise paid a whopping Rs 15.50 crore for Cummins, making him the costliest foreign player in the history of IPL auctions. Besides, they also spent big on England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan (Rs 5.25 crore) and Indian spinner Varun Chakaravarthy (Rs 4 crore).

"If you look at the squad as a whole, there is no backup for Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine who is a one of a kind bowler. If Eoin Morgan suffers an injury, the team has no middle order overseas batsman," Gambhir said while speaking at 'Star Sports' Cricket Live' show. "The management could have gone for a Mitchell Marsh or Marcus Stoinis who would have given more depth to the squad, so you have to hope all these players are there for the entire series.

Gambhir said KKR don't have the bench strength to deal with any injury crisis in the top order. "If Pat Cummins suffers an injury, there is a replacement with Lockie Fergusan but with the top order there is no replacement for Kolkata Knight Riders," said the stylish left-hander, who led KKR to two titles in 2012 and 2014.

Gambhir hoped that Cummins will justify his hefty pay check by single-handedly winning KKR a few matches. "The positive part about Pat Cummins is that you can expect him to take wickets with the new ball because he has a good swing and he bowls at good pace, he might be a concern for the death overs but he has good bowling skills," Gambhir said.

"I hope he plays all the matches and makes the team win 3-4 matches single handedly because he has been bought for such a high amount." PTI ATK PM PM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Cold weather prevails in Haryana & Punjab; Hisar coldest at 4.5 deg C

Cold weather conditions continued to persist in Haryana and Punjab on Friday as Hisar in Haryana recorded the lowest across both states at 4.5 degrees Celsius. Hisar registered a night temperature of two degrees below normal.Karnal, too, br...

Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Sengar to remain in jail for life; pay Rs 25L exemplary fine

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar will remain in jail for entire life for raping a woman in Unnao in 2017, a Delhi court said on Friday while sentencing him for life. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma also imposed an exemplary fine of Rs 2...

Anand Mahindra to step down as group chairman from April 1, 2020: Statement

Anand Mahindra to step down as group chairman from April 1, 2020 Statement...

I had said opinon poll on CAA and NRC must be conducted by

I had said opinon poll on CAA and NRC must be conducted byexperts of our country, the process could be monitored by theUN Mamata Banerjee....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019