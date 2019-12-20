Left Menu
Big Bash League: Glenn Maxwell stars as Melbourne Stars defeat Brisbane Heat

Glenn Maxwell played an 83-run knock as Melbourne Stars defeated Brisbane Heat by 22 runs on Friday in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

  Carrara
  Updated: 20-12-2019 17:06 IST
  Created: 20-12-2019 17:06 IST
Glenn Maxwell in action against Brisbane Heat (Photo/ Melbourne Stars Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Glenn Maxwell played an 83-run knock as Melbourne Stars defeated Brisbane Heat by 22 runs on Friday in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). Chasing 168, Brisbane Heat lost its opening wicket with 29 runs on the board as Max Bryant (6) was sent back to the pavilion by Haris Rauf in the fourth over. Brisbane skipper Chris Lynn (6) once again failed to leave a mark and the side was further reduced to 70/2.

Tom Banton (64), however, kept on scoring boundaries at regular intervals and he ensured that Brisbane keeps up with the asking run-rate. He was finally dismissed by Adam Zampa in the 10th over. At 100/4, Matthew Renshaw and Sam Heazlett got together at the crease and the duo put on 24 runs for the fifth wicket.

Heat kept on losing wickets during the final overs and in the end, they had to face a 22-run defeat. Earlier, Glenn Maxwell's knock of 83 runs from just 39 balls enabled Melbourne Stars to post a total of 167/7 in the allotted twenty overs.

Stars failed to get a solid start at the top and the side found itself at 74/4 in the 10th over. Nic Maddinson (8), Marcus Stoinis (16), Hilton Cartwright (18) and Peter Handscomb (20) all failed to leave a mark. It was Maxwell who provided the much-needed stability to Stars' innings as he kept on hammering Brisbane bowlers all around the park. He smashed seven fours and five sixes in his innings and the side managed to go past the 165-run mark.

Brief Scores: Melbourne Stars 167/7 (Glenn Maxwell 83, Peter Handscomb 20, Matthew Renshaw 1-2) defeat Brisbane Heat 145/8 (Tom Banton 64, Matthew Renshaw 39, Adam Zampa 3-30) by 22 runs. (ANI)

