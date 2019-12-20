REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

FIFA has received nine bids for the commercial rights to the new expanded 24-team Club World Cup and plans to press ahead with the tournament despite concerns about global football's overcrowded schedule. SPORT-DOPING-WADA/

Doping-New WADA report shows jump in global doping cases More drug cheats are being caught in global sport with the latest World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) figures on Thursday showing a 13.1% rise in anti-doping rule violations (ADRV).

RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/BLUES Blues without Barrett until April, could debut against Hurricanes

WELLINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Auckland Blues have said they will be without new signing Beauden Barrett for the first few months of the new Super Rugby season after the All Blacks flyhalf exercised a clause in his contract allowing him an extended break from the game. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-GERMANY-TSG-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga -TSG Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund TSG Hoffenheim play Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

20 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-FIO-ROM/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Fiorentina v AS Roma Fiorentina host AS Roma in a Serie A match

20 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-WOMEN/LITTLE

Soccer-Scotland's Kim Little focusing on Arsenal glory before Olympic dream Interview with Arsenal captain Kim Little who opens up on heartbreak of Scotland's exit at the World Cup and her aims for the next year, including making the British team for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

20 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Arsenal Everton face Arsenal in the Premier League.

21 Dec 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT GOLF

GOLF-AUSTRALIA/ Golf - Australian PGA Championship

The Australian PGA Championship takes place 21 Dec

OLYMPICS OLYMPICS-2020/OPENING (TV)

Olympics - Bolt to feature at Tokyo National Stadium inauguration Eight-times Olympic champion Usain Bolt is expected to take part in a special event to mark the inauguration of the Tokyo National Stadium ahead of the 2020 Games. Bolt is expected to make a cameo appearance in what's been described by the Japan Sport Council as "a new type of race that has never existed before".

21 Dec 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

