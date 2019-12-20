Punjab Panthers cruise past NE Rhinos to set up title clash with Gujarat Giants

New Delhi, Dec 20 PTI) Punjab Panthers on Friday registered an overwhelming 5-2 victory over NE Rhinos to set up a Big Bout Indian Boxing League summit clash against Gujarat Gaints here. The Panthers won four bouts in a row to overturn the 2-1 advantage that the NE Rhinos had got through Meenakshi and Francisco Veron after Sonia Lather drew first blood.

Naveen Kumar used his extra height, reach and body weight to bring the Panthers back on track. The India Open silver medallist had ceded some ground to Ergashev Timur in the opening round of the 91kg bout but gradually took control of the bout. With the younger fighter from Uzbekistan getting tired and unable to sustain the onslaught, Naveen Kumar secured a unanimous verdict.

Abdulmalik Khalakov showed quick glovework in the 57kg clash with Mohammed Etash Khan and PL Prasad did likewise against Laldin Mawia in the 52kg battle to ensure that the Panthers would book the berth in the final against Gujarat Giants. With personal pride to play for after the outcome of the match was known, the seasoned Manoj Kumar took time to warm up against the bustle of Muhammad Rahil in the 69kg bout.

He conceded the first round to the boxer from Akola but attacked consistently to secure a unanimous win. The younger fighter, making his Big Bout debut, needed to sustain his effort but did not get the room. Earlier, Panthers' Sonia Lather raised her game after trailing Pwilao Basumatary in the first round of the women's 60kg bout. She was unruffled that a majority of judges had ruled in favour of her NE Rhinos rival and changed her tactics to swiftly swing the balance her way with a calm and sensible approach that called her to step up the aggression but cautiously.

Indeed, Punjab Panthers were able to overcome the absence of their captain MC Mary Kom better than NE Rhinos papered over the cracks left by Nikhat Zareen (women's 51kg) and an unwell Mandeep Jangra (69kg). Though Meenakshi stood in well for Nikhat Zareen, NE Rhinos knew that the Panthers would be a different challenge in the semifinals than in the climactic league match on Tuesday.

The Rhinos were delighted that Meenakshi made light of a massive task of standing in for skipper Nikhat Zareen. She handled pressure with disdain as she beat Darshana Doot in the women's 51kg bout. She backed her eagerness with good ringcraft, landing a combination of punches to run out a comfortable winner and level the match scores at 1-1. They were strengthened by the return of Argentina's Francisco Veron who claimed a win against debutant Mohit Khatana in the 75kg bout. In posting a unanimous verdict, Francisco Veron offered the Asian Junior Championships silver medallist insights into competing with more accomplished boxers.

The final will be held on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.