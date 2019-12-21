IOC thanks PM Modi for providing active support to Olympic Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing active support for the Olympic Games by co-sponsoring the UN Olympic Truce Resolution. "Please accept my heartfelt gratitude for your government's active support for the Olympic Games by co-sponsoring the UN Olympic Truce Resolution. The resolution -- Building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal -- was unanimously adopted by the General Assembly of the United Nations, thereby laying the foundation for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to take place in peace," IOC said in a letter written to Prime Minister Modi.

Bach, in his letter, said that this result contributes to making the Olympic Games a great success. "This result contributes to making these Olympic Games a great success and to providing the stage for athletes from your country to shine. They will be competing alongside athletes from all 206 National Olympic Committees, as well as the IOC Refugee Olympic Team," the letter further read.

The letter also stated they trust the government that they will continue to support the principles of political neutrality and solidarity. "I trust that you and your government will continue to support these principles of political neutrality and solidarity so that the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and beyond will be a true celebration of unity in diversity of all humankind," the letter read. (ANI)

