Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOC thanks PM Modi for providing active support to Olympic Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing active support for the Olympic Games by co-sponsoring the UN Olympic Truce Resolution.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 15:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 15:57 IST
IOC thanks PM Modi for providing active support to Olympic Games
Olympic logo . Image Credit: ANI

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing active support for the Olympic Games by co-sponsoring the UN Olympic Truce Resolution. "Please accept my heartfelt gratitude for your government's active support for the Olympic Games by co-sponsoring the UN Olympic Truce Resolution. The resolution -- Building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal -- was unanimously adopted by the General Assembly of the United Nations, thereby laying the foundation for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to take place in peace," IOC said in a letter written to Prime Minister Modi.

Bach, in his letter, said that this result contributes to making the Olympic Games a great success. "This result contributes to making these Olympic Games a great success and to providing the stage for athletes from your country to shine. They will be competing alongside athletes from all 206 National Olympic Committees, as well as the IOC Refugee Olympic Team," the letter further read.

The letter also stated they trust the government that they will continue to support the principles of political neutrality and solidarity. "I trust that you and your government will continue to support these principles of political neutrality and solidarity so that the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and beyond will be a true celebration of unity in diversity of all humankind," the letter read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

'Dabangg 3' mints Rs 24.5 crore on opening day

The Salman Khan action-thriller Dabangg 3 has grossed a whopping 24.5 crore on its first day. Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and explained that Salmans image of a bankable star is the key contributor for...

CMOs to be set up in all Maha divisions: Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said divisional-level chief ministers office will be set up across the state to ensure people need not have to travel to Mumbai for governmental work. Speaking in the Assembly, Thacke...

EU-UK trade deal cannot allow 'race to the bottom' - EU's Barnier

The European Unions central interest in forging a free trade agreement with Britain is to agree common social and environmental standards and avoid a race to the bottom, the EU chief Brexit negotiator wrote in an opinion piece. British Prim...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ancelotti seals Premier League return as new Everton manager

Everton named Carlo Ancelotti, one of Europes most successful coaches, as their new manager on Saturday, giving the three times Champions League winner a 4-12 year contract.The Italian, who left Napoli earlier this month, replaces Portugues...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019