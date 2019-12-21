Millions of people look up to Salah: Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has said millions of people around the world look up to Mohamed Salah, especially Muslim countries. "As a Muslim, he's a really big person to look up to for millions and millions and millions of people around the world - not just Muslims, everyone, but especially in Muslim countries. In places like this, he's going to get a massive reception and it's quite exciting," the club's official website quoted Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as saying.

Liverpool is currently in Doha to play in the FIFA Club World Cup. The club has already secured their spot in the final of the tournament after defeating Monterrey. Salah got an amazing reception during the match against Monterrey on December 18 and Oxlade-Chamberlain said the Egypt international deserves it.

"It's nice to see every time they call his name. I have a little cheeky look over and see what he's doing. He's trying to keep a little smile in, but I can see inside it makes him really happy and proud," Oxlade-Chamberlain said. "He deserves it, he's come from Egypt and worked his way up to the top. He's a humble guy, a very good teammate, and such a top professional," he added.

Liverpool will take on Flamengo today in the FIFA Club World Cup final. (ANI)

