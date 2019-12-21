Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ancelotti seals Premier League return as new Everton manager

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 17:33 IST
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ancelotti seals Premier League return as new Everton manager

Everton named Carlo Ancelotti, one of Europe's most successful coaches, as their new manager on Saturday, giving the three times Champions League winner a 4-1/2 year contract.

The Italian, who left Napoli earlier this month, replaces Portuguese Marco Silva, who was sacked after the Premier League club's 5-2 defeat by Merseyside rivals Liverpool. "This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fan base. There is a clear vision from the owner and the board to deliver success and trophies," Ancelotti said in a club statement.

"That is something that appeals to me as a manager and I am thrilled at the prospect of being able to work with everybody at the club to help make that vision a reality. "I have seen from the performances in the last two weeks that the players are capable of so much."

Ancelotti, who has won the Champions League twice with AC Milan and once with Real Madrid, left Napoli after falling out with chairman Aurelio di Laurentis. The 60-year-old now faces a different sort of challenge in revitalising Everton, who are three points above the relegation zone ahead of Saturday's home game against Arsenal.

Ancelotti previously managed Chelsea, winning the Premier League and FA Cup in his first season in 2009-10, before being sacked after a trophyless second campaign. He has also won domestic league titles with Italy's AC Milan, France's Paris St Germain and Germany's Bayern Munich.

The Italian confirmed interim coach Duncan Ferguson will be part of his backroom staff at Goodison Park. "The work Duncan has done is a great credit to him," Ancelotti added.

"Strong organisation, strong discipline and the right motivation are some of the key ingredients in football and I’m pleased that he will be part of my backroom team moving forward." Everton's director of football Marcel Brands said he was excited to have secured the "perfect appointment" in Ancelotti.

"He is one of the finest managers in world football and a proven winner, having achieved a remarkable level of success in each of Europe's major leagues," he added. "This was a clear and exciting decision for the board to make. It was a unanimous choice and one we were all fully united behind throughout."

Everton said on Thursday that Ferguson would remain in charge for the Arsenal match. Ancelotti's first game in the dugout will be against Burnley at Goodison Park on Boxing Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Daryaganj violence: Delhi court sends Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad to 14 days' judicial custody.

Daryaganj violence Delhi court sends Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad to 14 days judicial custody....

AAP needs to set target of winning over 67 seats in Delhi Assembly polls: Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party needs to set a target of winning more seats in the upcoming election than in the 2015 polls when it secured 67 of the 70 assembly seats, Delhi Chief Minister and the partys national convener Arvind Kejriwal told party me...

UK's Johnson says he will keep pressing US over fatal crash

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday he would carry on trying to help the family of 19-year-old Briton Harry Dunn, killed in a road collision with a U.S. diplomats wife who then left the country. The law should take its cou...

BJP to launch info campaign on changes in citizenship law, to involve beneficiaries too

The BJP on Saturday announced a mass contact programme over the amended citizenship law as the party geared up to mobilise support for the contentious legislation amid widespread protests against it. Party general secretary Bhupender Yadav ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019