There's more to come, says Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka has said there is more to come from the club.

  Updated: 21-12-2019 19:09 IST
Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka has said there is more to come from the club. The club has been giving away amazing performances recently as they have won four of their last five matches in all competitions.

"I'm happy with the team and what we've done together, so far, and I think there's more to come. That's why I joined - to be a part of such a great club," the club's official website quoted Wan-Bissaka as saying. Wan-Bissaka said fans have helped him a lot during their games.

"The fans have been great. They help me in every game and their reactions to my tackles help me a lot during games. It's nice to hear the praise," he said. Wan-Bissaka performed brilliantly against Manchester City. Manchester United won the match by 2-1 on December 7.

Reflecting on the same, Wan-Bissaka said: "My first derby was a good experience. I was excited for it and I was excited after the game. It was a terrific week for us." Manchester United will take on Watford on Sunday in Premier League. (ANI)

