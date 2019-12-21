Left Menu
Development News Edition

For me, Rishabh has always been the guy: Surinder Khanna

Former India cricketer Surinder Khanna on Saturday backed Rishabh Pant and said the wicket-keeper batsman needs to be given time in order to get him firing in all departments of the game.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 19:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 19:35 IST
For me, Rishabh has always been the guy: Surinder Khanna
Former India cricketer Surinder Khanna . Image Credit: ANI

Former India cricketer Surinder Khanna on Saturday backed Rishabh Pant and said the wicket-keeper batsman needs to be given time in order to get him firing in all departments of the game. Pant received flak for not scoring enough runs in this year's T20I series against South Africa and Bangladesh. But he managed to changehis fortunes in the ODI series against West Indies, after scoring 110 runs in the first two matches.

"For me, he has always been the guy. He is young, you learn after committing mistakes. Give him time, in the last couple of innings, he has shown patience and has played well. You need to give him freedom, with experience you learn things," Khanna told ANI. India and West Indies will lock horns in the third and final ODI on Sunday at Cuttack. The series is currently levelled at 1-1.

Windies had won the first ODI by eight wickets while India managed to come out as triumphant by 107 runs in the second match of the series. "Both teams will try to win the series. West Indies' players have responded very well in the T20I and ODI series. In the second ODI, Indian top-order fired, Rahul and Rohit both played well. The match will be very exciting, the bowlers would be under pressure," Khanna said.

"In the first match, our top-order was dismissed quite early, but still we reached a score of 280 plus. Bowlers and fielders let us down in the game, but you need to praise Windies batters Hetmyer and Hope. You have to new guys a chance to get them settled into the lineup," added he. Khanna also said that the spinners of the side need to be on the spot in the final match as Windies batters like to keep on going for big shots.

He also adviced players to keep full transparency about their injuries and should report them if the situation arises. "Our spinners need to be on the spot. Windies batters like to go for big shots, everyone knows about this. In the first two matches, we have seen how they have played, so our side would go in with preparation," Khanna said.

"Players should be honest if they are going through some injury. If you are carrying an injury, it might get aggravated if you keep on playing. The physio also needs to be honest, he should immediately send the player to rehab," added he. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

No need to declare religion for opening bank accounts: Govt

Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar on Saturday denied the baseless rumours that Indian citizens need to declare their religion for opening of bank accounts and KYC purpose.The clarification comes after a news report suggested that Indian banks m...

Bolt sprinkles stardust on Tokyo Olympic Stadium opening

Usain Bolt may not be competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but he took a star turn Saturday in the inauguration of the new National Stadium, seven months before the Opening Ceremony. The retired Jamaican sprint superstar jogged 200 meters a...

CAA protesters gather at Gandhi statue in London

Hundreds of students and other groups gathered around the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament Square in London on Saturday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens NRC in India. ...

Punjab Panthers take early lead over Gujarat Giants in IBL final

Punjab Panthers seized early advantage over Gujarat Giants in the final of the Big Bout Indian Boxing League by taking a 2-0 lead here on Saturday. Darshana Doot womens 51kg and Youth Olympic Games gold medallist Abdulmalik Khalakov 57kg sc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019